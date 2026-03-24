Metro Atlanta Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens manages airport crisis from Japan A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know from Atlanta City Hall. A police officer stands guard as demonstrators protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement in front of the Atlanta ICE field office on Ted Turner Drive on Jan. 23. At least 200 people participated. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

A sister-city trip to Japan, planned more than a year ago, has complicated the mayor’s management of long lines and the presence of federal immigration officials at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Mayor Andre Dickens left on a trip to Fukuoka on Saturday — a reciprocal trip after officials from that city visited Atlanta last year.

Michael Smith, deputy chief communications officer for the mayor, said Dickens is “fully engaged and in constant communication” with the airport, the police department, Delta and the Transportation Security Administration, and is “actively monitoring the situation.” Dickens told council members in a letter Monday that ICE’s presence at the airport is “unprecedented in the 100-year history” of the travel hub. Mayor Andre Dickens gives the annual State of the City address March 18. Dickens is in Japan on a reciprocal trip, but aides say he is monitoring the airport situation. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) In the letter, Dickens assured the city’s elected officials the Atlanta Police Department will continue its regular authority of enforcing state and local laws, responding to emergency calls, investigating incidents and monitoring suspicious activity.

Dickens’ office also deployed to the airport a 12-person team from the Office of Constituent Services to assist travelers, answer questions and help move people through crowded checkpoints.

“We wanted to be present, just to bring some peace to the situation,” said Demetrius McCray, executive deputy for the mayor’s Office of Constituent Services. “We just want to make sure people feel that sense of Atlanta — that the mayor’s office cares,” he said. McCray said the team is expected to remain at the airport for the next several days as officials continue to monitor conditions. Council committee passes ICE legislation Atlanta City Council members advanced two pieces of legislation aimed at limiting and documenting U.S. Immigration and Enforcement operations in the city — on the same day federal agents arrived at the airport. Federal agents were deployed to the airport Monday amid a partial government shutdown that has reduced TSA staffing and lengthened security wait times. Ten miles away at City Hall, members of the Public Safety Committee unanimously approved a resolution opposing any ICE detention facilities within city limits and another asking the APD to closely document any interactions between officers and ICE agents.

The Department of Homeland Security has recently purchased two warehouses in metro Atlanta it plans to convert into massive immigration detention facilities. The votes mark the first time the City Council has taken up ICE-related measures, despite similar efforts by other local governments across metro Atlanta to push back on the agency’s presence. Council member Kelsea Bond introduced the resolution that would prohibit the federal agency from using city resources — such as tax abatements, incentives or grants — to establish detention centers. Atlanta City Council member Kelsea Bond Council member Kelsea Bond introduced a resolution that would prohibit ICE from using city resources. (Natrice Miller/AJC) “The expansion of ICE facilities into Atlanta would pose a direct risk to community safety and would represent a dangerous federal overreach,” Bond said.

Council member Antonio Lewis introduced the resolution related to the police department, tasking officers with tracking ICE activity by preserving body-worn camera footage and recording agents’ names and identification numbers. “We were anticipating ICE coming, because President Trump wanted to come to Atlanta,” Lewis said, “If you look at some of the stuff that he’s been saying out loud.” Atlanta’s leaders have been walking a thin line between responding to harmful federal policies while trying to avoid becoming a target of President Donald Trump. But Lewis told his colleagues Monday the legislation related to ICE should have been introduced months earlier. “Two months ago, had we put this in, we would have been more prepared for whenever they got here today — but now they’re here,” he added. Clock ticks on police department prep for FIFA The Mercedes-Benz Stadium displays “FIFA World Cup 26” during a media briefing. Atlanta's police chief said the department will move to 12-hour shifts during the event and have 250 contracted officers from across the country coming to help. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)