Let’s try this again: I-285 to close this weekend for roadwork after weather delay.

Atlanta dodged a colossal traffic migraine last weekend, but motorists should once again brace for inconvenience Friday evening through early Monday.
Officials plan to close a busy westside section of I-285 to accommodate crews working on a reconstruction project to rebuild one of the nation’s most choked traffic bottlenecks.
The Georgia Department of Transportation had aimed to shut down the interstate over the Mother’s Day weekend, but a rainy forecast prompted officials to pause for one week until sunshine beckoned.
The full closure is now set for 7 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, the state transportation agency announced.
GDOT said in a statement the closure “will have significant impacts on travel throughout the metro area.”
All north and southbound lanes of I-285 will be closed between Exit 9 at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Exit 7 at Cascade Road.
Northbound drivers will be routed to Langford Parkway to take I-75/I-85 up to I-20 and then back over to I-285, and southbound motorists will take the same detour in the other direction.
Drivers should avoid the area if possible. If you must proceed, “allow substantial extra travel time” and check traffic congestion before heading out, GDOT said.
This time around, the weather shouldn’t throw up any speed bumps. The forecast calls for sunny and mostly clear skies all weekend.
“The only thing we have of note is the fact that it’s going to be hot. Other than that … there’s not a drop of rain in the forecast,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ty Vaughn said in a Tuesday morning phone interview.
Road workers will have to endure temperatures about 8 to 10 degrees above normal. Saturday’s high is expected to be around 88 degrees and Sunday could hit 90, Vaughn said.
Though the weekend closure is timed to avoid the thick of weekday work and school commuting traffic, there will still be plenty of motorists trying to get around metro Atlanta.
North of the blocked interstate at Truist Park, the Braves play the Red Sox at 7:15 p.m. Friday and Saturday night and at 1:35 p.m. Sunday.
The VaHi Porchfest, when music lovers take over the front yards of homes in Atlanta’s Virginia-Highland neighborhood, is Saturday.
Several Atlanta schools also are holding commencement ceremonies. Morehouse School of Medicine and Morris Brown College will hold their events Saturday. Morehouse and Spelman colleges have ceremonies scheduled Sunday.