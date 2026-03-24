News At world’s busiest airport, travelers whipsawed by crowd chaos, uncertainty 5 hours or 5 minutes? Why it’s so hard to know how long it’ll take to clear security at the Atlanta airport. Morning travelers wait in shorter than normal lines Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the partial goverment shutdown. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

At the world’s busiest airport, a partial government shutdown has travelers weaving through confusion, uncertainty and hourslong lines that wind around baggage claim and, at times, onto sidewalks outside the terminal. On normal days, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport usually processes tens of thousands of passengers a day through five checkpoints, keeping a constant stream of people moving through dozens of Transportation Security Administration screening lanes.

RELATED What we’re seeing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport But amid a lapse in funding for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which includes the TSA, the more than 1,000 security officers that staff those checkpoints have gone for more than five weeks without pay. And during the busiest periods, the system is breaking down. A clear sign: The airport stopped posting airport security wait time estimates. The airport’s estimates are normally based on passenger counts in queueing areas — but the system isn’t designed to estimate wait times when the lines snake through baggage claim and stretch out the door. Travelers line up all the way to the end and circle back on the sidewalks for TSA security checks early Monday morning on March 24 at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlanta isn’t alone, with airports in New York also taking down their wait time estimates.

Security line patterns are also going haywire as TSA officers call out of work to find other ways to make money and pay their bills, forcing the airport to close checkpoints at unexpected times because of understaffing. That has left travelers unsure how early they need to get to the airport to make their flights. Wait times could be five hours, like some estimates by airport workers early Monday morning, or they could be five minutes. At about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, employees estimated standard wait times were about 2½ hours. On days that previously were the lightest for travel, like Tuesdays, some travelers during busy periods of the day are encountering lines stretching through the terminal and onto the curb outside. Morning travelers wait in shorter than normal lines Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

A line stretching past most Terminal South entrances welcomed TSA PreCheck passengers aiming to get through security. What welcomed them inside was more cold comfort — a security line weaving through the baggage claim area. Another sign of the dysfunction: the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to airports with the most severe TSA staffing shortages, including Hartsfield-Jackson. ICE agents patrol the hallways Monday, March 23, 2026, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the partial government shutdown. (Jason Getz/AJC) ICE agents have become a common sight this week as they roam around the atrium and baggage claim areas at the Atlanta airport. But it’s not clear that ICE officers are actually helping with passenger throughput. They were back Tuesday for the second day in Atlanta’s airport, after President Donald Trump announced over the weekend that ICE would fill gaps left by the partial government shutdown. Some TSA officers have either quit or are simply not showing up to work after they stopped getting paid in mid-February.

A TSA officer checks the identification of a traveler at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Thursday, March 19, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) RELATED Flight delayed at Atlanta airport? Here’s the best food in every concourse. Late Monday, reports surfaced that the U.S. Senate was working on a deal to end the partial government shutdown. But with a deal not yet materialized, Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines suspended a major travel perk for members of Congress. “Due to the impact on resources from the longstanding government shutdown, Delta will temporarily suspend specialty services to members of Congress flying Delta,” a Delta statement read. “Next to safety, Delta’s No. 1 priority is taking care of our people and customers, which has become increasingly difficult in the current environment.” The service suspension follows angry comments from Delta CEO Ed Bastian last week, when he said the TSA agents who screen passengers at airports are being used as “political chips” in congressional negotiations over DHS funding. Regular travelers as well as TSA officers have had to upend their lives to cope with the fallout.

Andy Carr contemplated driving to Atlanta from Chicago over the weekend but opted to chance flying instead. As he stood outside Hartsfield-Jackson, he didn’t regret his decision — although he’s glad he rescheduled a 8 a.m. flight to leave later in the morning. He likely still faced a multihour wait before clearing security. “I said, ‘You know what, I’m not doing this.’ I got done with my meetings at midnight, and I’m not pulling an all-nighter (to make my earlier flight),” he said. He estimated he travels 40 times a year for work, so he’s run into every flight setback imaginable. “It’s just part of travel,” he said. “This time, I just listened to what everyone was warning us about and arrived early.”

RELATED Spending the night in an Atlanta airport TSA line In a possible worst-case scenario, some travelers waited in line for a whopping nine hours Sunday evening into the wee hours of Monday morning. Yet other travelers are breezing through checkpoints with no wait at all during lulls in traffic. Those who are arriving at the terminal four hours early, as recommended by the airport, are rewarded with several hours of quality time on the concourses. A week ago, Katie Davenport waited an hour to fly out of Atlanta for work. Tuesday, she expected the lines to be much worse but was pleasantly surprised to start her wait indoors and not in a line that pushed outside. Morning travelers wait in shorter than normal lines Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the partial goverment shutdown. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) “I thought it would be much longer, so I’m excited,” she said when getting into the TSA PreCheck line just before 8 a.m.