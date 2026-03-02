Business $2 billion biopharmaceutical facility coming to Gwinnett County UCB Inc. will anchor a massive life sciences campus called Rowen, modeled after North Carolina’s Research Triangle. Biopharmaceutical giant UCB plans a 460,000-square-foot facility at the Rowen project in Gwinnett County. (Courtesy of UCB)

A global biopharmaceutical giant plans to invest $2 billion in Gwinnett County, the largest deal in the county’s history, officials said Tuesday. Brussels, Belgium-based UCB Inc. plans to build a medical science manufacturing facility, creating more than 330 jobs. The project will span the size of eight football fields and will serve as a hub for the company’s U.S. manufacturing operations.

UCB will become the anchor tenant of a 2,000-acre life sciences campus called Rowen that’s years in the making along the Ga. 316 corridor. Design and construction of the 460,000-square-foot facility is expected to take six to seven years. UCB develops medicines for people living with severe neurological and autoimmune conditions. The company already has its North American headquarters in Smyrna, where it employs about 400 workers. Gwinnett said it is providing $174 million in incentives to support the project, including property tax breaks, fee waivers and utility improvements. A Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson said negotiations over discretionary incentives from the state remain active. UCB will work with Georgia Quick Start for worker training.

Salaries at UCB’s new facility are expected to exceed $72,000, Gwinnett said. The company said it plans to leverage artificial intelligence, robotics and automation.

UCB will become the anchor tenant of a 2,000-acre life sciences campus called Rowen. (Courtesy of UCB) Gov. Brian Kemp touted the deal as one of the largest life sciences investments in the state’s history. “When we met with UCB leadership earlier this year in Belgium, we discussed how the Peach State would be the right partner for their visionary plans in the U.S. that will benefit both patients and hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said in an announcement. The Rowen Foundation, the nonprofit leading the development of Rowen, called UCB’s investment a defining milestone for the project, which launched in 2020. “This announcement marks the shift from preparation to execution at Rowen,” foundation President and CEO Mason Ailstock said in an announcement. The project has spent years building infrastructure, partnerships and vision, he added.