Atlanta Braves

Braves to induct Brian Snitker into team Hall of Fame on April 25

2021 World Series-winning manager is in his 50th season with organization.
Brian Snitker — pictured waving to the fans as he walks onto the field before the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park — will be inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame on April 25 when Atlanta hosts Philadelphia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
Brian Snitker — pictured waving to the fans as he walks onto the field before the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park — will be inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame on April 25 when Atlanta hosts Philadelphia. (Hyosub Shin/AJC 2025)
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1 hour ago

The Braves will induct former manager Brian Snitker into their team Hall of Fame on April 25 when they host the Phillies at Truist Park.

Snitker, 70, retired as the team’s manager after last season and moved into an advisory role. This marks his 50th season in the Braves organization, which includes his memorable run as the major league manager from May 2016 to October 2025.

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The Braves won six NL East titles, earned seven playoff appearances and won the 2021 World Series under Snitker. What began with an interim title ended with Snitker established as the second-most successful manager in Atlanta history, behind only his close friend and mentor, Bobby Cox.

The 2021 season was a testament to his leadership as the Braves overcame myriad injuries and relied on an imported outfield to achieve immortality. Snitker joined Cox as the only Atlanta-era managers to lead the Braves to a championship.

Snitker won NL Manager of the Year in 2018 after the Braves jumped from 72 to 90 wins and captured an unexpected division title. It started what became the second-longest string of success for the Braves, behind only what Cox’s teams accomplished.

Beyond the postseason appearances, Snitker also oversaw two NL MVP winners, an NL Cy Young winner, three Rookie of the Year winners and numerous All-Star nods and other individual accolades. Players adored him for his approach and the environment he oversaw that helped enable their success.

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Snitker managed the NL All-Star team in 2022 — an honor bestowed upon the previous season’s pennant-winning managers — and served on the All-Star staff multiple times, including 2025 when Atlanta hosted the extravaganza.

Overall, Snitker went 811-668 (.548) as the Braves’ manager, a position he once doubted he’d experience after decades as a minor-league coach and position coach.

Snitker first joined the Braves as a prospect, but after his release, then-executive Hank Aaron offered him a coaching role, setting the stage for one of baseball’s most remarkable individual journeys. Snitker’s Hall of Fame induction is another nod to a man who has given his adult life to the franchise.

Snitker’s bench coach, Walt Weiss, replaced him in the manager’s seat and will be front and center as Snitker is celebrated April 25. Other past Braves are expected to attend.

It’s appropriate that Snitker will be honored before the Braves play the Phillies, as Philadelphia was their chief rival during Snitker’s time as manager. The Braves and Phillies are again expected to have a competitive race for the division crown in 2026.

The Braves begin the regular season Friday against the Royals at Truist Park.

About the Author

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

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