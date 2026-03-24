Business Home Depot continues buying spree, plans to acquire business aimed at pros A subsidiary of the home improvement giant said it has a deal to buy a Georgia-based HVAC wholesaler. Home Depot subsidiary SRS Distribution says it has a deal to acquire HVAC wholesaler Mingledorff’s Inc. (Natrice Miller/AJC 2025)

Home Depot’s next acquisition would add critical building systems to its wholesale network as the company vies for more business from professional contractors. SRS Distribution, a subsidiary of Vinings-based Home Depot, said Tuesday it has an agreement to buy Mingledorff’s Inc.

RELATED Fewer people can afford to buy homes. That’s also hurting Home Depot. Peachtree Corners-based Mingledorff’s is a wholesale distributor of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment and supplies. Founded in 1939, the family-owned company today has 42 locations in five states across the Southeast. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. With the acquisition, Home Depot says it can add a product category with a $100 billion market to SRS. The home improvement giant bought SRS, a wholesale distributor of roofing, landscaping and pool supplies, for $18.3 billion in 2024. HVAC systems are essential to maintaining air quality and temperatures in commercial and residential buildings.

“The addition of Mingledorff’s will give us an incredible opportunity to build an enterprise-wide platform in HVAC equipment, replacement parts and supplies, creating another entry point into the broader distribution space,” Ted Decker, chair, president and CEO of Home Depot, said in an announcement Tuesday.

About half of Home Depot’s business is from contractors, executives have said. But the company is making a big play for more spending from contractors, especially amid a slow housing market and lingering consumer uncertainty that has impacted demand for its retail business. “We are going to do for wholesale what Bernie and Arthur did for retail,” Billy Bastek, Home Depot’s executive vice president of merchandising, said at a supplier conference last October. He was referring to two of the company’s founders, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank. Home Depot last year also spent $5.5 billion to acquire Tucker-based GMS Inc., a distributor of specialty building products including drywall, ceilings and steel framing. And the company has launched a suite of digital products to simplify tasks for contractors, such as a project planning tool.