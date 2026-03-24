‘They can’t do anything:’ ICE largely standing around at the Atlanta airport
The White House deployed immigration officers to help unpaid TSA workers, but they aren’t trained to actually help with security screening.
A traveler walks by three Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as they patrol the hallways Monday, March 23, 2026, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the partial government shutdown in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the last few days have become a common sight at the airport, roaming around the atrium and baggage claim areas, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has observed.
President Donald Trump deployed ICE to airports across the country Monday morning to help with line management and crowd control. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said over the weekend the officers are not there for immigration enforcement.
“They’re standing there like Ken and Barbie dolls in the back of us. They can’t do anything. They’re not trained,” said George Borek, an American Federation of Government Employees union steward representing Atlanta TSA employees.
He was told about 64 ICE agents were deployed to the Atlanta airport.
Immigration agents he’s spoken with, Borek said, “are scratching their heads like, ‘What are we doing here?’ That’s the conversation I’ve had: ‘We have no idea what we’re doing here.’”
But there’s a key difference, Borek points out: “They’re getting paid and we’re not.”
ICE agents patrol near the arrival escalator Monday, March 23, 2026, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport during the partial government shutdown. (Jason Getz/AJC)
ICE officers are largely being paid during the partial shutdown, thanks to an influx of cash from Trump’s big tax breaks and spending bill last year, The Associated Press reports.
TSA officers, meanwhile, have worked more than five weeks without pay. Atlanta saw callout rates surpass 40% over the weekend and more than 37% on Monday as a result, according to DHS.
The world’s busiest airport has been seeing some of the highest callout rates in the country in recent days.
Borek said his colleagues “are in dire need. We’re at the breaking point. The balloon is ready to burst, and it’s probably going to burst this weekend when Friday comes and there’s not another paycheck.”
One co-worker, for example, is about to be evicted, Borek said. She hasn’t been able to come to work.
Demonstrators chant during a protest against Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday, March 23, 2026, at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International airport. ICE was deployed to Atlanta’s airport to support TSA starting Monday morning. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.