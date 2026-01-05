A.M. ATL: Stranger things, indeed

Morning, y’all! OK, party’s over. Time to lock in for the first full week of the year. We can hold hands if it makes the transition easier. My typing will be terrible but I don’t mind.
Let’s get to it.
Protests, celebrations and lots of uncertainty: That’s the current state of things in Georgia and nationwide after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Maduro is now in a New York jail, and President Donald Trump claims the U.S. will “run” the South American country temporarily.
Georgia leaders respond to Venezuela strikes and arrests
On Christmas Eve, The Washington Post reported the Trump administration is considering detaining thousands of immigrants in an industrial warehouse in Social Circle, a town about an hour east of Atlanta.
Apparently, this was news to Social Circle leaders.
Leaders say it would be impossible to properly house people in the building
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council members will be sworn in to office today for a new four-year term of leadership.
Details on inauguration proceedings
💰 Atlanta received a record $75 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for development projects in historically underserved communities. However, it has political strings attached: Any spending is expected to comply with President Trump’s policies against DEI initiatives and environmental and social issues.
🏦 Synovus, the largest bank in Georgia, finalized a blockbuster merger with Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners. The $8.6 billion deal combines the Southeastern rivals, and leaves questions as to what state will gain — or lose — the most.
After a decade fighting extra-dimensional creatures and the foibles of puberty, the “Stranger Things” crew is on their last adventure. The final episode landed Jan. 1, and it’s a fond farewell to a show that has made a lasting mark on the Georgia film industry.
🎬 An ATL native looks back: Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ younger sister, Erica Sinclair, is also an Atlanta native. She talk to the AJC about the “bittersweet” end of a show that shaped her childhood.
Starting over: Falcons move on from coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot
The news broke hours after the Falcons’ 19-17 win over the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
PICS: Thousands run the AJC Polar Opposite Peachtree Race
You know what that means: It’s almost Peachtree training season!
Fans mourn closure of cupcake vending machine company Sprinkles
Amazing how quickly cupcake vending machines have come to feel like an artifact of a simpler time.
Breaking down Georgia’s tough loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl
Assuming you haven’t broken down already.
Fun, productive rituals to set the tone for 2026
I personally recommend a deep convocation with the old gods, offerings of thanks to our ancestors and quality time with the moon. Or a vision board!
Jan. 5, 1953
Mayor asks breather in city expansion. Mayor Hartsfield urged Monday that the City of Atlanta be left free of major innovations during 1953 so the city government can “catch up” with work already confronting it. … He said the city government must be given an opportunity during the coming year to consolidate all its gains without having new obligations placed upon it.
“Please leave me free of major innovations”: The new anti-burnout slogan of 2026.
Last week, I mentioned the pastry-based blood sport at the end of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where anthropomorphic Pop-Tarts are sacrificed in a giant toaster and then eaten.
Over the weekend, we were reminded of an even more horrifying football ritual following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. (While I support Duke’s Mayo in theory — a Southern brand! — I cannot abide mayonnaise in general.)
After Wake Forest won Friday’s contest over Mississippi State, coach Jake Dickert was subjected to the worst combination of words I can imagine: a mayo bath. Bedeviled.
Until next time.