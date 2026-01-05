News

A.M. ATL: Stranger things, indeed

Plus: Immigration alarm, Venezuela
By
2 hours ago

Morning, y’all! OK, party’s over. Time to lock in for the first full week of the year. We can hold hands if it makes the transition easier. My typing will be terrible but I don’t mind.

Let’s get to it.

HOW THE VENEZUELA SITUATION IS PLAYING OUT IN ATLANTA

Organizers gathered downtown over the weekend to protest U.S. military action in Venezuela.
Protests, celebrations and lots of uncertainty: That’s the current state of things in Georgia and nationwide after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Maduro is now in a New York jail, and President Donald Trump claims the U.S. will “run” the South American country temporarily.

🔎 READ MORE: Georgia leaders respond to Venezuela strikes and arrests

LOCAL OFFICIALS BLINDSIDED BY CONTROVERSIAL NEW MIGRANT PLAN

On Christmas Eve, The Washington Post reported the Trump administration is considering detaining thousands of immigrants in an industrial warehouse in Social Circle, a town about an hour east of Atlanta.

Apparently, this was news to Social Circle leaders.

🔎 READ MORE: Leaders say it would be impossible to properly house people in the building

IT’S INAUGURATION DAY IN THE CITY

In November, Atlanta voters overwhelmingly backed Mayor Andre Dickens for a second term, securing him the maximum eight-year stint in office.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council members will be sworn in to office today for a new four-year term of leadership.

🔎 READ MORE: Details on inauguration proceedings

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

💰 Atlanta received a record $75 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for development projects in historically underserved communities. However, it has political strings attached: Any spending is expected to comply with President Trump’s policies against DEI initiatives and environmental and social issues.

🏦 Synovus, the largest bank in Georgia, finalized a blockbuster merger with Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners. The $8.6 billion deal combines the Southeastern rivals, and leaves questions as to what state will gain — or lose — the most.

GOODBYE TO ‘STRANGER THINGS’

Netflix decided to place the series finale in 620 movie theaters across the country.
After a decade fighting extra-dimensional creatures and the foibles of puberty, the “Stranger Things” crew is on their last adventure. The final episode landed Jan. 1, and it’s a fond farewell to a show that has made a lasting mark on the Georgia film industry.

🎬 An ATL native looks back: Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ younger sister, Erica Sinclair, is also an Atlanta native. She talk to the AJC about the “bittersweet” end of a show that shaped her childhood.

NEWS BITES

Starting over: Falcons move on from coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot

The news broke hours after the Falcons’ 19-17 win over the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

PICS: Thousands run the AJC Polar Opposite Peachtree Race

You know what that means: It’s almost Peachtree training season!

Fans mourn closure of cupcake vending machine company Sprinkles

Amazing how quickly cupcake vending machines have come to feel like an artifact of a simpler time.

Breaking down Georgia’s tough loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl

Assuming you haven’t broken down already.

Fun, productive rituals to set the tone for 2026

I personally recommend a deep convocation with the old gods, offerings of thanks to our ancestors and quality time with the moon. Or a vision board!

ON THIS DATE

Jan. 5, 1953

Mayor asks breather in city expansion. Mayor Hartsfield urged Monday that the City of Atlanta be left free of major innovations during 1953 so the city government can “catch up” with work already confronting it. … He said the city government must be given an opportunity during the coming year to consolidate all its gains without having new obligations placed upon it.

“Please leave me free of major innovations”: The new anti-burnout slogan of 2026.

ONE MORE THING

Last week, I mentioned the pastry-based blood sport at the end of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where anthropomorphic Pop-Tarts are sacrificed in a giant toaster and then eaten.

Over the weekend, we were reminded of an even more horrifying football ritual following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. (While I support Duke’s Mayo in theory — a Southern brand! — I cannot abide mayonnaise in general.)

After Wake Forest won Friday’s contest over Mississippi State, coach Jake Dickert was subjected to the worst combination of words I can imagine: a mayo bath. Bedeviled.

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

