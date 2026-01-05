News A.M. ATL: Stranger things, indeed Plus: Immigration alarm, Venezuela

Morning, y’all! OK, party’s over. Time to lock in for the first full week of the year. We can hold hands if it makes the transition easier. My typing will be terrible but I don’t mind. Let’s get to it.

HOW THE VENEZUELA SITUATION IS PLAYING OUT IN ATLANTA Organizers gathered downtown over the weekend to protest U.S. military action in Venezuela. Protests, celebrations and lots of uncertainty: That’s the current state of things in Georgia and nationwide after the U.S. attacked Venezuela and arrested Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife. Maduro is now in a New York jail, and President Donald Trump claims the U.S. will “run” the South American country temporarily. Maduro is deeply unpopular with the Venezuelan people, and his corrupt rule led many to flee the country. Venezuelans in Atlanta expressed joy at his capture, and hope that they might once again return to their home.

On the other hand, nearly 100 organizers gathered downtown over the weekend to protest U.S. involvement, which the Trump administration has made clear is at least partially about oil. Protesters also said Maduro’s capture is a distraction from domestic issues.

You may be wondering, “Hey, is striking another sovereign nation and capturing their leader, especially without the authorization of Congress, completely legal?” Great question. It’s definitely not a resounding “yes.” Legal experts weigh in here. 🔎 READ MORE: Georgia leaders respond to Venezuela strikes and arrests

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

LOCAL OFFICIALS BLINDSIDED BY CONTROVERSIAL NEW MIGRANT PLAN On Christmas Eve, The Washington Post reported the Trump administration is considering detaining thousands of immigrants in an industrial warehouse in Social Circle, a town about an hour east of Atlanta. Apparently, this was news to Social Circle leaders. The reported plan involves using seven warehouses across the country to hold immigrant detainees.

Other possible sites are in Virginia, Texas, Louisiana, Arizona and Missouri. Each would hold 5,000 to 10,000 people, The Post reported. Sixteen smaller warehouses, including one in Jefferson, Georgia, are also in play.

Local response was clear: “The city didn’t know anything about it,” Eric Taylor, Social Circle’s city manager, told the AJC. “The Social Circle city council does not want it.”

While none of the plans are final, the combined notions of “putting people in warehouses” and “doing so with unclear communication and consent from local leaders” have sent yet another jolt of alarm through immigration advocate circles. 🔎 READ MORE: Leaders say it would be impossible to properly house people in the building IT’S INAUGURATION DAY IN THE CITY In November, Atlanta voters overwhelmingly backed Mayor Andre Dickens for a second term, securing him the maximum eight-year stint in office.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council members will be sworn in to office today for a new four-year term of leadership. The 1 p.m. ceremony at the Georgia State University Convocation Center and a following reception at City Hall from 4-6 p.m. are both open to the public.

Atlanta voters overwhelmingly backed Dickens for a second term in November’s elections. While Dickens has courted criticism like any leader, he enjoys a strong working relationship with the Atlanta City Council.

Dickens summed up his second-term mission on election night: “We’re on a mission to make Atlanta the best city in the nation to raise a child — that’s our North Star, that’s our goal.” 🔎 READ MORE: Details on inauguration proceedings MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS 💰 Atlanta received a record $75 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for development projects in historically underserved communities. However, it has political strings attached: Any spending is expected to comply with President Trump’s policies against DEI initiatives and environmental and social issues. 🏦 Synovus, the largest bank in Georgia, finalized a blockbuster merger with Nashville-based Pinnacle Financial Partners. The $8.6 billion deal combines the Southeastern rivals, and leaves questions as to what state will gain — or lose — the most.

GOODBYE TO ‘STRANGER THINGS’ Netflix decided to place the series finale in 620 movie theaters across the country. After a decade fighting extra-dimensional creatures and the foibles of puberty, the “Stranger Things” crew is on their last adventure. The final episode landed Jan. 1, and it’s a fond farewell to a show that has made a lasting mark on the Georgia film industry. While the fictional town of Hawkins may be in Indiana, “Stranger Things” was filmed almost entirely in Georgia. It’s a trip to see familiar sights from Tucker, Stockbridge, Duluth, East Point and Atlanta pop up in twisted alternate realities.

Now that the show is ending, there’s great hope “Stranger Things” will live on through Georgia’s promising film tourism industry.

In addition to guided tours, several sites are already famous to fans. Sleepy Hollow Farm in Powder Springs (a great place to get pumpkins, btw), is home to Hopper’s iconic cabin. In Stockbridge, Stockbridge Elementary and High School have a second life as Hawkins Middle School. 🎬 An ATL native looks back: Priah Ferguson, who plays Lucas’ younger sister, Erica Sinclair, is also an Atlanta native. She talk to the AJC about the “bittersweet” end of a show that shaped her childhood. NEWS BITES Starting over: Falcons move on from coach Raheem Morris, GM Terry Fontenot

Breaking down Georgia’s tough loss to Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl Assuming you haven’t broken down already. Fun, productive rituals to set the tone for 2026 I personally recommend a deep convocation with the old gods, offerings of thanks to our ancestors and quality time with the moon. Or a vision board! ON THIS DATE Jan. 5, 1953

Mayor asks breather in city expansion. Mayor Hartsfield urged Monday that the City of Atlanta be left free of major innovations during 1953 so the city government can “catch up” with work already confronting it. … He said the city government must be given an opportunity during the coming year to consolidate all its gains without having new obligations placed upon it. “Please leave me free of major innovations”: The new anti-burnout slogan of 2026. ONE MORE THING Last week, I mentioned the pastry-based blood sport at the end of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, where anthropomorphic Pop-Tarts are sacrificed in a giant toaster and then eaten. Over the weekend, we were reminded of an even more horrifying football ritual following the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. (While I support Duke’s Mayo in theory — a Southern brand! — I cannot abide mayonnaise in general.)