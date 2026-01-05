Inauguration Day: Atlanta mayor, council to be sworn in to office
Weekend of inauguration festivities capped by Monday’s events.
Starting his first term Andre Dickens waves to the crowd just after being sworn in as mayor of Atlanta during his inauguration ceremony at Georgia Tech on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. He will be sworn in for his second term on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council members will be sworn in to office Monday, marking the start of a new four-year term for the city’s leadership.
Monday’s ceremony starts at 1 p.m., at the Georgia State University Convocation Center. It will be followed by a reception at City Hall from 4-6 p.m. Both are open to the public.
Monday night, top political donors are invited to the swanky Inaugural Ball. The Dickens campaign sold sponsorship packages for the private event from $2,500 up to $250,000.
It’s a stark difference from the inauguration events four years ago when the country was still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. After his underdog mayoral win in 2021, Dickens was sworn in at his alma mater, Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium, while attendees donned masks.
Three days of inauguration events started Saturday with the “ATL Cares” citywide day of volunteer service, followed by the one-hour “The Spirit of Atlanta” interfaith service on Sunday.
Inauguration schedule
Saturday: ATL Cares! citywide day of volunteer service. 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Sunday: The Spirit of Atlanta: Inter-Faith Service broadcast on WSB-TV
Monday: Mayor Andre Dickens swearing-in ceremony, 1-3 p.m. at the Georgia State Convocation Center, followed by a public reception at Atlanta City Hall from 4-6 p.m.
Monday night: Moving Atlanta Forward Inaugural Ball (not open to the public)
“This second term will be an opportunity to double down on the work that we started,” Dickens said on stage at the Hyatt Regency after his victory on election night. “Because we’re on a mission to make Atlanta the best city in the nation to raise a child — that’s our North Star, that’s our goal.”
Dickens has few critics inside City Hall and boasts a strong alliance with Atlanta City Council, which rarely pushes back publicly against the administration’s agenda.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens speaks to the media following the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center’s grand opening on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
City Council members will also be sworn in Monday.
Overstreet will also announce key committee assignments on Monday, during an organization meeting of City Council members at City Hall. Committee chairs have the power to bring forward legislation for a vote.
Atlanta City Council voted 11 to 4 to approve legislation to fund the training center, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Three new faces will be on the council, representing district seats where the incumbents did not run for reelection.
Kelsea Bond, a 32-year-old Midtown resident, became the first Democratic Socialist elected to the body after a landslide victory in District 2. Bond has the potential to emerge as Dickens loudest critic.
Former MARTA Board of Directors member and Piedmont Healthcare executive Thomas Worthy secured the Buckhead-representing District 7 seat in a December runoff after longtime council member Howard Shook decided to retired.
Atlanta-native Wayne Martin, who has previously served in leadership positions for both the Atlanta Housing Authority and Atlanta Public Schools, also won in a runoff after a crowded race to fill the coveted southwest Atlanta District 11 seat vacated by Overstreet.
The new council cohort will not only decide whether or not to back Dickens’ tax extension but also make key decisions on how to navigate the highly anticipated FIFA World Cup this summer.
Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.
