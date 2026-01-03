Metro Atlanta ‘No blood for oil’: Atlanta protesters decry U.S. involvement in Venezuela President Donald Trump announces the capture of Venezuela’s leader and that the U.S. would run the country. 1 / 7 Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal Juwad Maynard holds a banner during a protest in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, against the U.S. military action in Venezuela. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

While many Venezuelans living in metro Atlanta celebrated the U.S. raid that captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Saturday, other locals gathered downtown in opposition. At the corner of Marietta Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive, nearly 100 organizers chanted and held signs, stating, “U.S. out of the Caribbean” and “No blood for oil.”

They echoed similar opinions: that the U.S. should not involve itself in another country’s issues and that Maduro’s capture is a distraction. In the early hours of Saturday, multiple explosions were heard while low-flying aircraft roared over Caracas. The operation led to the capturing of Maduro and his wife. It was the result of months of escalations. RELATED Venezuelans in metro Atlanta express joy, hope after U.S. operation During an 11 a.m. news conference, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would temporarily run the country and tap its vast oil reserves to sell to other nations. Trump vowed to fix Venezuela’s oil infrastructure, stating oil companies would pay for its rebuilding. “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said.

Axel Vera, one of many speakers at the 3 p.m. protest and a member of the Party for Socialism and Liberation, called the country’s intervention an “act of terror” and against the will of people living in Venezuela.

He argued the operation would benefit billionaires instead of working-class Venezuelans and Americans, emphasizing that it was never about drugs or taking Maduro out of power. “This is not about human rights abuses. This is not about drug trafficking. This is not about a lack of democracy or an economic crisis. This is not even about Maduro,” he told protesters. “This is about the exploitation of resources belonging to a sovereign country. This is about the exploitation of the labor of free people. How much more of our tax money is going to be spent on war?” People gather downtown in Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, to protest against the U.S. military action in Venezuela. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) RELATED Georgia politicians react to Trump’s strike on Venezuela Other demonstrators, such as Franklin Brogan, shared his fear of a prolonged war that could cost tax dollars that he believes should be invested in the U.S. economy to benefit the working class.

He, along with PSL organizer Addison Clapp, described the capture of Maduro as a “kidnapping,” condemning the administration’s decision to pluck a leader from leadership. Brogan said he saw Saturday’s operation as only the beginning of a further strangling of the Venezuelan economy that would make more direct attacks possible. “The working-class young people are who Trump will send to fight this war for billionaires in a country that won’t fund snap and EBT. That won’t use our tax dollars for healthcare and education but for bombs and devastation,” Brogan yelled into the crowd. During Brogan’s speech, an Atlanta firetruck drove down Centennial Olympic Park Drive and honked its horn in solidarity. It was one of several vehicles that honked during the protest. Iman Gadalla, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation leads, chants during a protest in downtown Atlanta on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, against the U.S. military action in Venezuela. (Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution) RELATED Delta, other airlines cancel Caribbean flights amid ‘ongoing military activity’ John Benson, a member of the Socialist Workers Party who was handing out flyers celebrating the Cuban Revolution and denouncing the attack in Venezuela, said he believes the U.S. should invest in its own country instead of establishing influence abroad. He called the U.S. a “weakening power” since World War II and said Saturday’s operation was an attempt to reestablish itself.