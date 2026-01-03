Politics Local politicians react to Trump’s strike on Venezuela Republicans praise military action as proof of American strength, while Democrats question motives and warn against new foreign entanglements. Venezuelans celebrate after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of the country on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Santiago, Chile. (Esteban Felix/AP)

Georgia politicians reacted swiftly after President Donald Trump said Saturday that U.S. forces had captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and flown him out of the country following what he described as a “large scale strike against Venezuela.” In a statement on his social media site, Trump said the operation was carried out “in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement” and that Maduro’s wife had also been detained.

Trump was expected to speak at 11 a.m. about the U.S. action. RELATED US strikes Venezuela and says its leader has been captured and flown out of the country The Venezuelan government said there were fatalities from the strikes, though U.S. officials said no American personnel were injured and would not comment on Venezuelan casualties. The announcement was stunning even in an era of near-daily global flashpoints, and it instantly reverberated in Georgia, where politicians are preparing for midterm elections that many view as a referendum on Trump’s administration. Echoing a familiar pattern, Republicans praised the military operation while Democrats questioned the president’s motivations and strategy.

RELATED An $8M mystery triggers growing fight over dark money in Georgia politics Republican U.S. Senate candidate Buddy Carter, who is competing to challenge Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff, offered one of the most full-throated endorsements of Trump’s move. He called Maduro “an illegitimate leader” who will “now face American justice for narco terrorism, sending drugs into our country and killing our children.”