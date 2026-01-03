Metro Atlanta Venezuelans in metro Atlanta express joy, hope after U.S. operation President Donald Trump announces the capture of Venezuela’s leader and his wife Saturday morning. Venezuelans celebrate on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Lima, Peru, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that President Nicolás Maduro had been captured and flown out of Venezuela. (Martin Mejia/AP)

Some Venezuelans living in metro Atlanta woke up Saturday feeling joy. They’re optimistic that at some point, they would be able to return to their home country.

“The hope is in our hearts because we want to come back to Venezuela,” Francisco Carballo told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution outside a Venezuelan store in Alpharetta. A U.S. raid captured Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife in an operation early Saturday. It was the result of months of escalations. During an 11 a.m. news conference, President Donald Trump said the U.S. would temporarily run the country. “We’re going to run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition,” Trump said.

RELATED Georgia politicians react to Trump’s strike on Venezuela Several customers packed inside Venezuelan Store Bakery and Deli in Alpharetta, intently watching the news and Trump speak while enjoying pastries. Owner Laurinda Pestana said customers have been celebrating alongside her.

She opened the Alpharetta store three years ago with her husband after closing the doors on a smaller Duluth location. She’s lived in the metro Atlanta area for nine years and feels a close connection to the Venezuelan community here. “We are feeling very, very happy since last night. We spent the whole night awake waiting for the news, and every customer is here because we feel like we have a victory because we don’t have Madura anymore,” she said after hugging a customer in celebration. She, like many Venezuelans, fled the country. She feels lucky that she was able to fly to the U.S. and restart her life. The rest of her family is spread across metro Atlanta, Spain and Portugal. Carballo, one of her customers Saturday morning, said he wasn’t sure if he felt sadness or happiness, but considered the U.S. intervention a victory. “I’ve been living in the U.S. since 2019, so I’ve been living this kind of grief for so long. In this moment, I’m happy and grateful because in this moment I can see the light,” he said.

RELATED Delta, other airlines cancel Caribbean flights amid ‘ongoing military activity’ Ingrid Bravo is planning to host some of her Venezuelan friends Saturday evening to celebrate. She moved back to metro Atlanta in 2006 after returning to Venezuela following a divorce in 2003. She said she just couldn’t stay in her home country with her children. She said during a phone call that she expected the administration to take action in Venezuela, but wasn’t sure when it would happen. “This was the only way. And we always knew it. We have tried. I mean, it was not for a lack of trying. As a Venezuelan myself, I’ve been to plenty of marches when I was living there, and we have been to every election,” she said. Maria Sosa, who has lived in the U.S. since 2003, was full of emotions Saturday morning. She said she can’t see herself living in Venezuela again after building a career and life in metro Atlanta, but she said she looks forward to vising her home country and sister who still lives there. She said she was thankful the U.S. would “take care” of Venezuela until the country could rebuild and power could be transferred back. She emphasized that Madura’s capture is one of the few things she agrees with Trump on.