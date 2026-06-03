Burt Jones’ campaign pivots to MARTA safety after deadly attack

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, one of two Republicans in a contentious runoff for governor later this month, pledged this week that if elected he would deploy Georgia State Patrol troopers to MARTA trains if necessary to keep people safe.
“Atlanta is hosting the World Cup this summer and this is an embarrassment and a tragedy,” Jones added.
The killing is similar to the killing of Iryna Zarutska on a train in Charlotte last year. That incident quickly spread through the right-wing media universe as evidence of what they said was Democrats’ abdication of public safety.
The Trump administration hasn’t reacted yet to this incident. But Jones’ response offers a preview of the attacks likely to come against Democratic nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms, whose tenure as Atlanta mayor was marred by an increase in violent crime during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Things to know
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff shakes hands with a supporter after a joint campaign rally with Democratic candidate for governor Keisha Lance Bottoms at the Tabernacle in Atlanta on Sunday (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Good morning! Here are three things to know for today:
Georgia’s 10 leadership committees raised $6.7 million so far this year. But pending lawsuits could stop them in the future, the AJC’s David Wickert reports.
Some on the left are clamoring for U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff to run for president in 2028. Patricia Murphy says it’s not happening.
We’ve been awash in warnings about the Social Security program for decades, and the glut of doomsday predictions can make it difficult to know what’s at stake. Now, a Washington nonprofit wants to put it all in perspective.
The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has released a state-by-state breakdown of what would happen if the Social Security trust funds were to go insolvent. Here are the numbers for Georgia:
The average retiree would lose $487 per month.
More than 1.7 million Georgians would be impacted, or 15.6% of the population.
Total benefits lost: $9.8 billion, a 1.1% share of the state’s economy.
At a May debate, state Sen. Greg Dolezal was pressed by rival state Sen. Steve Gooch about his ties to the Newnan-based firm at the center of what federal regulators have described as a massive Ponzi scheme.
Dolezal responded that he had “received zero business funds” from First Liberty. He said his company, Renewed Vision, never did business with the firm. And he said he was the first elected official to return campaign contributions linked to First Liberty’s network.
But newly filed records show the court-appointed receiver is examining roughly $600,000 in investments connected to Dolezal and another company he operates, GRD Ventures.
Dolezal said the money stemmed from a bridge-loan investment tied to a specific project, not from the promissory notes that federal investigators say were used to raise money from hundreds of investors.
He said he had no role in recruiting investors or selling First Liberty notes and has not recovered his investment.
“Like so many, I was taken advantage of by First Liberty,” Dolezal said. “My hope is that those responsible are held fully accountable and that every Georgian impacted by this scheme is made whole.”
McLaurin’s momentum
State Sen. Josh McLaurin speaks at the Capitol in March 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Some of the party’s biggest names are lining up behind state Sen. Josh McLaurin in the runoff for lieutenant governor. Ossoff endorsed McLaurin on Tuesday, joining U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and two-time Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams.
Will the big-name blessings put McLaurin over the top in the June 16 runoff? He was the leading vote-getter in the May primary by a whisker. But turnout remains one of the biggest wild cards. The party’s marquee contests are already settled, leaving down-ballot races to compete for attention against Republicans.
Listen up
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, a Republican candidate for governor, gestures to the empty podium at the Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series on Monday. His opponent, Rick Jackson, did not attend, citing a scheduling conflict. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast AJC politics reporter Riley Bunch joins the show to talk about Georgia’s latest primary runoff debates and what the performances could mean ahead of the June 16 runoffs.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
‘Good trouble’
The late Rep. John Lewis on Capitol Hill in Washington on Jan. 13, 2017. (Al Drago/The New York Times)
The John & Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation’s fundraising gala Tuesday night brought out a who’s who of Democratic leaders who once served alongside the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis in Washington.
Held near both the White House and the U.S. Capitol, remarks from former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and current House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries tied present day efforts to combat the dismantling of the Voting Rights Act to Lewis’ life work on the issue of voter access and protections.
Ossoff, who got his start in politics working as an intern for Lewis, said a recent Supreme Court ruling that weakened the Voting Rights Act presents new challenges but also a chance to embody lessons that Lewis taught.
“It is more important than ever, given the state of our union, that we keep the congressman’s spirit close,” Ossoff said. “That we ensure his example shines on all of us and is sustained.”
Today in Washington
Trump will sign executive orders and host a dinner at the White House.
The House will vote on a war powers resolution to limit more strikes in Iran. It could also take action on a war powers resolution to remove troops from Lebanon and a bill expressing support for Ukraine.
The Senate will vote on legislation to reimplement environmental protections blocked by the Trump administration, and there could be procedural votes on the reconciliation bill funding immigration enforcement.
Shoutouts
Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.
Before you go
Gov. Brian Kemp (left) and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley greet supporters at a campaign stop in Madison last month. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
We’ve been chuckling at news releases from Derek Dooley’s U.S. Senate campaign urging people to come out and see “Derek Dooley & the Kemps.” It sounds more like a concert than a campaign.
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.
Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington Bureau Chief and a co-host of the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.
Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
Patricia Murphy is the AJC's senior political columnist. She was previously a nationally syndicated columnist for CQ Roll Call, national political reporter for the Daily Beast and Politics Daily, and wrote for The Washington Post and Garden & Gun. She graduated from Vanderbilt and holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.