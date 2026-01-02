Wellness Vision boards, deep cleaning and other rituals that set the tone for 2026 The changing of the calendar brings a unique opportunity for focus, clarity and intention. Southern Fried Queer Pride, an Atlanta-based organization that empowers queer communities in the South, hosts at least 40 events each year (including a popular vision board party) — without a space to call their own. That will change this year with the opening of their new multipurpose building, Clutch. (Courtesy of Southern Fried Queer Pride)

It’s time to plot your 2026 rebrand. Whether that feels exciting or exhausting depends entirely on perspective. For many people, the New Year is more than an excuse to gather friends and pop Champagne. It’s a chance for a psychological reset that invites reflection, intention and the feeling of a clean slate. Behavioral scientists often describe this moment as a “fresh start,” a mental landmark that makes people more open to change.

“January rituals work not because the calendar is magic, but because the brain loves clean lines,” Jodie Charlop, founder of Atlanta-based Exceleration Partners, which helps leaders and organizations navigate change and complexity, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. So whether you’re watching Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper ring in the New Year on TV or easing into Jan. 1 with a cup of coffee and a lingering headache, these five simple reset rituals can help you set the tone for 2026. RELATED Your January reset, Atlanta-style Deep clean Cleaning before the New Year has roots in cultures around the world. In Japan, it’s known as Oosouji, an end-of-year deep clean meant to clear out both physical mess and mental baggage before the calendar turns. The good news is you don’t necessarily need to scrub baseboards or drag out all your appliances to benefit from the ritual. A focused reset, like cleaning out a closet or deleting old emails, can have the same effect. Decluttering reduces visual noise, which makes it easier to focus and think clearly.

Create a vision board Vision boards aren’t just about magically attracting outcomes. When they work, it’s because they help people clarify their values and direction.

“I think vision boards work when they’re used as a thinking tool, not a wishing exercise,” Charlop said. “They force you to pause and choose instead of react.” Health and wellness coach Jacynta Harb, founder of Roswell-based Sparkle Wellness, said vision boards can be especially powerful when they focus on identity rather than achievement. “When your vision board reflects how you want to show up, everything else naturally falls into place,” Harb said. Choose a word of the year Another ritual gaining traction is choosing a single word to guide your decisions throughout the year. Atlanta creator Kaia Isbell, who runs the social media account North Metro Eateries, says she chooses a word annually as an anchor. “For 2025, I chose ‘whimsical,’” Isbell told the AJC. “I’m still working on my word for 2026.”

These kinds of themes tend to stick because they’re flexible. Research shows that small, manageable shifts are more sustainable than extreme overhauls. “I’ve chosen a word for the year because it feels like a way to manifest what I want to attract,” Atlanta lifestyle creator Melissa Tovar explained to the AJC. “It becomes a reminder, and I find myself gravitating toward things that allow me to stay true to that word.” Make an ‘in’ and ‘out’ list for 2026 Scroll social media, and you’ll see “in” and “out” lists everywhere — some thoughtful, others funny in an internet-savvy way. For example, Secret Atlanta declares chicken wings on the ground out for 2026, while taking MARTA is in. Beyond the memes, Harb says the “in/out” trend taps into something meaningful. “There’s real value in naming what you’re done carrying forward,” Harb said.

Charlop recommends a simple version of this exercise. Place two columns on a page: what worked last year and what cost you more than it gave. “Most people don’t need a new version of themselves in January,” she said. “They need clarity about what they’re no longer willing to drag into the next year.” Do a monthly ‘life edit’ Instead of treating the new year as one massive reset, more people are opting for smaller, ongoing check-ins through the year, also known on TikTok as a “life edit.” The concept gained popularity on social media and was discussed on an episode of the “Almost 30” podcast, where co-host Krista Williams shared how auditing different areas of her life (from her apartment and digital habits to finances and mental health) helped her make clearer, more aligned decisions.