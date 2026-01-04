Falcons hold off Saints in season finale, finishing with 4-game win streak

Cousins tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake London in the back of the end zone to make it 7-0.
Zane Gonzalez added a 40-yard field in the second quarter to make it 10-0.
Shough scored on a one-yard run, and the Falcons led 10-7 at the half.
The Falcons tied the franchise sack record in the first half with sacks from Kentavius Street and Alford. The defense broke the mark of 55 sacks in a season (set by the 1997 team) in the third quarter with a sack from James Pearce Jr. with 12:20 to play. He added another sack to make it 57.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
