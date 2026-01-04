Falcons Logo
Falcons hold off Saints in season finale, finishing with 4-game win streak

Team can reflect on missed opportunities in eighth consecutive losing season.
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford celebrates his interception in the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)
By
19 minutes ago

After being eliminated from the playoffs, the Falcons committed themselves to finishing off the season strong.

The Falcons completed that journey with a 19-17 win over the Saints on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium that was sealed by a late-game interception from cornerback Dee Alford.

Kicker Zane Gonzalez made his fourth field goal, a 38-yarder, with 2:52 to play.

The Saints added a 16-yard touchdown pass to Ronnie Bell with 1:11 to play. Kyle Pitts recovered the announced onside kick and the Falcons ran out the clock.

The Falcons finished the season 8-9 and won their final four games. The Saints, who had won four in a row, finished the season at 6-11 and in last place in the NFC South.

With the Falcons win, the Panthers (8-9) will represent the division in the playoffs as the No. 4 seed. They held the head-to-head tiebreakers over the Buccaneers (8-9) and Falcons.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who was under duress and sacked four times, completed 18-of-32 passes for 180 yards. He had a touchdown, an interception and finished with a passer rating of 69.8.

Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough was solid, finishing 23-for-35 passing for 259 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception. He also added a rushing touchdown.

The specials teams set up the Falcons’ first touchdown drive with a blocked punt by Jammie Robinson. Feleipe Franks recovered the punt.

Cousins tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Drake London in the back of the end zone to make it 7-0.

Zane Gonzalez added a 40-yard field in the second quarter to make it 10-0.

Shough scored on a one-yard run, and the Falcons led 10-7 at the half.

The Falcons tied the franchise sack record in the first half with sacks from Kentavius Street and Alford. The defense broke the mark of 55 sacks in a season (set by the 1997 team) in the third quarter with a sack from James Pearce Jr. with 12:20 to play. He added another sack to make it 57.

Pearce finished this season 10.5 sacks. The last time the Falcons had a player with double digit sacks was Vic Beasley (15.5) in 2016.

Charlie Smyth made a 29-yard field goal with under three minutes to play in the third quarter to make it 13-10.

Gonzalez added a 38-yard field goal to make it 16-10 with 10:43 to play.

Now, it’s on to the offseason for the Falcons after their eighth consecutive season with a losing record.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

