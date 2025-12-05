AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: Stay on pace

News

Is it just me, or does a cozy set of pajamas and a “Stranger Things” binge sound way more tempting than a workout right now?

Next year will be my first time running The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and, in the spirit of transparency, I’m in a bit of a holiday training slump.

What are your go-to workouts this time of year? The ones that keep you focused on fitness goals without burning out? Email me and I’ll share your advice in next month’s newsletter.

SOME INSPIRATION FOR YOUR WARM-UP

BlazeSports' executive director said the nonprofit strives to provide quality programs for adaptive athletes that equal those offered to athletes without disabilities.

To stay motivated, I turn to stories about athletes like John Grimsley — the only student at his Gainesville high school in a wheelchair. But when he plays basketball and tennis, John’s family tells writer Laura Berrios, he’s among friends who can relate to his disability. Everyone plays on wheels for BlazeSports teams.

The 15-year-old high school freshman started wheelchair basketball at 9, added tennis at 12 and now hopes to take his tennis game to college and beyond.

“John was always very athletic, always had a ball in his hands, so we knew (BlazeSports) would be a fun new thing for him,” his mom, Mary Grimsley, said. “We just had no idea how great it would be.”

Based in Norcross, BlazeSports is recognized as having the nation’s best adaptive sports program for kids:

🏅 Explore BlazeSports’ programs for adults and veterans

DON’T LET TENSION TRIP YOU UP

Recent research suggests that hip pain could be connected to your mental and emotion health.

Warming up is critical for preventing injuries and easing the aches that come with training for events like the Peachtree. A proper warmup includes low-intensity exercises like walking for five to 10 minutes. You should break a light sweat, but it shouldn’t leave you feeling tired.

Still feeling discomfort? Not all pain has a physical cause. Stress and tension may not just worsen existing conditions — they could be key contributors.

“Non-physical factors such as stress, anxiety, worry, fear, and guilt can be stored in the body and produce pain,” Dr. Doneisha Simon, a chiropractor, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The hip joint in particular plays a vital role in supporting body weight, stabilizing the core and enabling everyday movement. But when stress or unresolved trauma lingers in the body, it can manifest tightness or even chronic pain.

🧘 Other types of stressors, symptoms and ways to find relief

OVERCOMING WINTER WOES

Another source of anxiety this time of year: shorter days and longer nights. From sleep disruption to seasonal depression, it can take a serious toll on your health.

“Sunlight is really important, because it drives our circadian rhythm,” Emory University professor and sleep medicine researcher Victoria Pak, Ph.D., said.

That rhythm dictates the body’s 24-hour clock, letting us know when to feel sleepy and when to feel awake. With less light exposure, our body’s production of important hormonal sleep regulators — like melatonin and serotonin — are thrown out of rhythm, she explained.

Good sleep hygiene means practicing better habits for healthier rest:

🛏️ More about a common mistake one expert says many people make before bedtime

Light therapy can also help fight seasonal blues.

The decades-old treatment involves a patient sitting in front of a 2,500-10,000 lux light box for 30 to 45 minutes every day from fall to spring. Roughly 20 times brighter than a normal indoor light, the light box is designed to mimic sunlight with minimal UV rays.

KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING

👟 Here are some Atlanta Track Club events to add to your calendar:

More info and sign-up links here

👟 Other local meetups to check out:

THE ROAD AHEAD

We’re about six months out from the 57th running of The AJC Peachtree Road Race, and for the next 200-plus days, I’ll be here to help you stay motivated and connected with fellow racers.

The newsletter will be back in the new year, with more tips for your fitness and wellness routine.

SOME PEACHTREE HISTORY

🍑 From page 80 of The Atlanta Journal’s July 5, 1972, edition:

‘Lightning bolt’ family strikes again. The Bolts, all eight of them, made their annual July Fourth trip to Atlanta for the Carling Peachtree Road Race and packed up four trophies to take back to Huntsville, Ala., with them. “We’ve made this trip every year now,” said Tom Bolt, head of the clan. “We were here the first year they ran it and we’ve been coming back. I like Atlanta and we come for any reason we can find.”

The Bolt family turned the Peachtree into a tradition and proved staying active is about connection as much as competition. If the Bolts (or anyone who knows them) are reading this, we’d love to hear if that tradition is still going strong.

COOLDOWN

Speaking of cherished customs, in between workouts and the holiday hustle, don’t forget to pause and savor the season. Whether it’s a drive-thru light show, cooking for loved ones or marathon shopping, a little holiday cheer can do your heart — and your fitness goals — as much good as a brisk winter run. ✨🏃‍♀️

