AJC Peachtree Road Race updates: Stay on pace

Is it just me, or does a cozy set of pajamas and a "Stranger Things" binge sound way more tempting than a workout right now? Next year will be my first time running The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race and, in the spirit of transparency, I'm in a bit of a holiday training slump. What are your go-to workouts this time of year? The ones that keep you focused on fitness goals without burning out? Email me and I'll share your advice in next month's newsletter. SOME INSPIRATION FOR YOUR WARM-UP BlazeSports' executive director said the nonprofit strives to provide quality programs for adaptive athletes that equal those offered to athletes without disabilities.

To stay motivated, I turn to stories about athletes like John Grimsley — the only student at his Gainesville high school in a wheelchair. But when he plays basketball and tennis, John’s family tells writer Laura Berrios, he’s among friends who can relate to his disability. Everyone plays on wheels for BlazeSports teams. The 15-year-old high school freshman started wheelchair basketball at 9, added tennis at 12 and now hopes to take his tennis game to college and beyond. “John was always very athletic, always had a ball in his hands, so we knew (BlazeSports) would be a fun new thing for him,” his mom, Mary Grimsley, said. “We just had no idea how great it would be.” Based in Norcross, BlazeSports is recognized as having the nation’s best adaptive sports program for kids:

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee presented the organization with its 2025 Rings of Gold Award as the top program for helping children develop their Olympic or Paralympic dreams.

their Olympic or Paralympic dreams. BlazeSports also received the award in 2016 and 2017, making it the only three-time recipient.

Each year, more than 1,000 children ages 6-18 participate in the nonprofit’s wheelchair basketball, track and field, swimming and tennis programs.

🏅 Explore BlazeSports’ programs for adults and veterans 🏅 Explore BlazeSports’ programs for adults and veterans DON’T LET TENSION TRIP YOU UP Recent research suggests that hip pain could be connected to your mental and emotion health. Warming up is critical for preventing injuries and easing the aches that come with training for events like the Peachtree. A proper warmup includes low-intensity exercises like walking for five to 10 minutes. You should break a light sweat, but it shouldn’t leave you feeling tired. Still feeling discomfort? Not all pain has a physical cause. Stress and tension may not just worsen existing conditions — they could be key contributors. “Non-physical factors such as stress, anxiety, worry, fear, and guilt can be stored in the body and produce pain,” Dr. Doneisha Simon, a chiropractor, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The hip joint in particular plays a vital role in supporting body weight, stabilizing the core and enabling everyday movement. But when stress or unresolved trauma lingers in the body, it can manifest tightness or even chronic pain. 🧘 Other types of stressors, symptoms and ways to find relief OVERCOMING WINTER WOES Another source of anxiety this time of year: shorter days and longer nights. From sleep disruption to seasonal depression, it can take a serious toll on your health. “Sunlight is really important, because it drives our circadian rhythm,” Emory University professor and sleep medicine researcher Victoria Pak, Ph.D., said. That rhythm dictates the body’s 24-hour clock, letting us know when to feel sleepy and when to feel awake. With less light exposure, our body’s production of important hormonal sleep regulators — like melatonin and serotonin — are thrown out of rhythm, she explained.

THE ROAD AHEAD We’re about six months out from the 57th running of The AJC Peachtree Road Race, and for the next 200-plus days, I’ll be here to help you stay motivated and connected with fellow racers. The newsletter will be back in the new year, with more tips for your fitness and wellness routine. SOME PEACHTREE HISTORY 🍑 From page 80 of The Atlanta Journal’s July 5, 1972, edition: ‘Lightning bolt’ family strikes again. The Bolts, all eight of them, made their annual July Fourth trip to Atlanta for the Carling Peachtree Road Race and packed up four trophies to take back to Huntsville, Ala., with them. “We’ve made this trip every year now,” said Tom Bolt, head of the clan. “We were here the first year they ran it and we’ve been coming back. I like Atlanta and we come for any reason we can find.”