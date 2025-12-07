Things to do 7 drive-through light shows that pledge to holly jolly your holiday spirits A million lights is not enough to power many of these eye-popping Christmas displays in metro Atlanta and beyond. This year’s theme at the World of Illumination at Six Flags White Water is Candy Rush. The display will remain open through Jan. 4. (Courtesy of Tim Peluso/World of Illumination)

By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC 1 hour ago link copied

Sure, driving through your neighborhood to view your neighbors’ Christmas light displays can be fun. But for a truly awe-inspiring experience with enough lights to make Clark Griswold jealous, head out to one of the Atlanta area’s drive-through holiday light shows. You can bring several family members or friends and stay warm and cozy in your car as you take in professional displays filled with a million or more lights.

One metro Atlanta display, World of Illumination, is lighting up Six Flags White Water in Marietta for the sixth consecutive year. The theme changes each year so guests can experience something different each holiday season, said Yakir Urman, founder and CEO of the illumination company. A great deal of planning goes into each year’s display. “The design phase is 45 to 60 days before we go into manufacturing, and it takes about 1,500 man hours to set it up once it arrives on site,” he said. The show is synchronized to music with a state-of-the-art system that allows the company to control each bulb. “We can make every light dance to the music in your car,” Urman said.

Here’s what you need to know before visiting World of Illumination or other drive-through light shows in the Atlanta area:

The annual Lights of Life attraction at Life University in Marietta will be displayed through Jan. 31. (Courtesy of Life University) Lights of Life Life University’s annual Lights of Life event in Marietta employs more than 1 million lights in whimsical displays, illuminated tunnels and more, plus some additional opportunities for fun. When you’ve finished appreciating the lights, other activities are available for a small charge. These include carnival rides, train rides and a petting zoo, and treats such as funnel cakes will be sold by vendors. In addition to having a fun time, you’ll also be supporting student scholarships and campus beautification initiatives at the university. Sunset (approximately 5:30 p.m.) until 9-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 31. Cars and trucks $15, buses $30, small extra charges for additional activities. Life University, 1269 Barclay Circle, Marietta. 770-426-2600, life.edu . RELATED Choral groups, jazz artists and classical musicians spread the sounds of the season The Glow Light Show at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville boasts more than 1 million lights and can be visited through Jan. 4. (Courtesy of Glow Light Show)

Glow Light Show Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, home of the Gwinnett Stripers, has been transformed with over 1 million lights synchronized to music. You’ll see illuminated trees, a tunnel of snowflakes and more as you drive along your tour. If you’d like to return for multiple visits during the season, a season pass lets you visit once a night for as many nights as you’d like. 6-10 p.m. nightly through Jan. 4. $39.99 and up per vehicle for a single visit, $149.99 season pass (not valid on large vehicles). Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville. glowlightshow.com . RELATED Dance performances around Atlanta beyond ‘Nutcracker.’ World of Illumination Billed as the world’s largest animated drive-through light show, World of Illumination at Six Flags White Water features millions of lights on display through a milelong journey. This year’s theme is Candy Rush, so you’ll be treated to sights such as sugar plum fairies, a giant gingerbread village and sweets galore and drive through a Popcorn Vortex of colorfully popped kernels.

6-10 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays through Jan. 4. $39.99 and up per vehicle. Six Flags White Water, 250 Cobb Parkway N., Marietta. worldofillumination.com . Callaway Gardens’ Fantasy in Lights has been named one of the country’s most spectacular holiday light shows by Forbes magazine. The lights can be viewed through Jan. 4. (Courtesy of Callaway Gardens) Fantasy in Lights Follow a 7-mile light show at Callaway Resort & Gardens in Pine Mountain that’s been named one of the country’s most spectacular by Forbes magazine . The display is in its 31st year and includes the 40-foot Tree of Traditions Pixel Pine and plenty of Christmas scenes. Before you motor through the illuminated display, you can visit Callaway Gardens for free with your Fantasy in Lights ticket and also stop by the Christmas Village for shopping, dining and meeting Santa. And if you’d like to stay and drive back to Atlanta the following day, overnight packages are available that include the Fantasy in Lights display. Times vary. Through Jan. 4. $24.99 and up for adults, $14.99 for children ages 4-12, free age 3 and under. 20% off through Wednesday. Callaway Resort & Gardens, 17617 U.S. 27, Pine Mountain. 1-800-225-5292, callawaygardens.com .

Holiday Lights of Georgia Holiday Lights of Georgia has displays in four of the state’s cities this year, with drive-through lights in Canton and Rome. Canton’s 2-mile show includes two drive-through tunnels and plenty of Christmas displays. More than 2 million lights are used to create the scenes. Rome’s display is all new this season and includes a 300-foot tunnel. 6-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Dec. 31. $20 per car (includes multiple drive-throughs on the same day), season pass $50. Cherokee Veterans Park, 7345 Cumming Highway, Canton. 6-9 p.m. Sundays-Thursday, 6-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Through Dec. 30. $20 per car. Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Rome. holidaylightsofga.com . Noel Magic Lights at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton is open until midnight through Jan. 4. (Courtesy of Noel Magic Lights)

Noel Magic Lights Millions of lights take over EchoPark Speedway (aka Atlanta Motor Speedway) in Hampton for Noel Magic Lights. The show is synchronized to Christmas music to further help guests get in the holiday spirit. And it’s open until midnight, so you’ll be covered if your party would prefer a late-evening ride to see the lights. 5 p.m.-midnight nightly. Continuing through Jan. 4. $27 per car or family van Mondays-Thursdays (except Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1). $42 Fridays, Saturdays and holidays. Atlanta Motor Speedway, 1500 Tara Place, Hampton. 901-867-7007, noelmagiclights.com . Lanier Islands Resort’s Magical Nights of Lights features 6 miles of sparkling displays through Jan. 4. (Courtesy of Lanier Islands Resort) Magical Nights of Lights