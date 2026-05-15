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Georgia football set for seven official visits on scavenger hunt weekend

Bulldogs are expected to host seven major 2027 targets.
Finding Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on campus and taking a selfie with him for social media are central to the scavenger hunt weekend. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
Finding Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on campus and taking a selfie with him for social media are central to the scavenger hunt weekend. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)
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31 minutes ago

The biggest official visit weekend of the 2027 recruiting cycle so far is underway for Georgia football.

DawgNation has learned 4-star WR Amare Patterson, fresh off a pair of second-place finishes at the South Carolina state track meet, was en route to Athens on Friday morning.

Although the Bulldogs hosted two official visitors at G-Day last month, the program gets serious with its 2027 high-value targets this weekend. That will happen at the same time as the annual Kirby Smart scavenger hunt, with some unofficial visitors in town.

Finding Smart on campus and taking a selfie with the head coach for social media are central to the scavenger hunt weekend. That’s the main event, but the annual affair combines a lot of fun, mixing a campus tour with everything from pet snakes to library archive visits to fountain diving to walkie-talkie work to some gamesmanship involving one another’s golf carts over the years.

The scavenger hunt teams are usually divided by position groups.

The only difference with this year’s event is that the number of official visitors has grown over the past few years. DawgNation is tracking eight prospects expected to take their official visit to UGA this weekend.

It is best to present them in two groups:

SCAVENGER HUNT WIDE RECEIVER OVs

Official visitorRankingsResidesStatus
5-star Eric McFarland IIINo. 5 WR/No. 25Bradenton, FloridaUndecided
4-star Amare PattersonNo. 33 WR/No. 242Bluffton, South CarolinaUndecided
3-star Namajay ThompsonNo. 71 WR/No. 600Shelby, North CarolinaUndecided

What’s the quick-as-a-hiccup rundown?

Optimal scenario: McFarland signs with UGA. Everything else at the position would be gravy for this cycle.

Likely scenario: Georgia eventually wins the battle for one of these guys.

What needs to happen: The Bulldogs sign one of these three WRs in town this week.

North Carolina 3-star WR Namajay Thompson will take his official visit to Georgia this weekend. (Courtesy)
North Carolina 3-star WR Namajay Thompson will take his official visit to Georgia this weekend. (Courtesy)
Amare Patterson (third from left), the 4-star WR from Bluffton High School in South Carolina, is one of the top targets for Georgia football. (Courtesy)
Amare Patterson (third from left), the 4-star WR from Bluffton High School in South Carolina, is one of the top targets for Georgia football. (Courtesy)

SCAVENGER HUNT DEFENSIVE OVs

Official visitorRankingsResidesStatus
4-star KJ GreenNo. 10 edge/No. 74Stone MountainUndecided
4-star Jabarrius GarrorNo. 12 edge/No. 103Prichard, AlabamaUndecided
4-star Issac McNeilNo. 8 LB/No. 111Prichard, AlabamaUndecided
4-star Sean FoxNo. 24 LB/No. 299IndianapolisUndecided

What’s the quick-as-a-hiccup rundown here look like?

Optimal scenario: Sign Garror. That would empower Knight on his mission to get more quarterbacks on the ground in Athens. The best-case scenario would be finding a way to add both Vigor guys to the class.

Likely scenario: Georgia eventually wins the battle for one of the targets listed here.

What needs to happen: The Bulldogs sign at least one of the two Vigor guys in town.

That covers the overview for the official visits, but 4-star 2027 LB Joakim Gouda is also expected in town, along with a few others. The McEachern standout is the top LB in Georgia this cycle.

He’ll be in Athens this weekend and then return in two weeks for his May 29 official visit. That’s a way to fortify the prospects of him eventually signing, especially with Texas in the picture.

2028 TE commit Asa Wall is also going to try to make it in, depending on how the state baseball playoffs go for John Milledge Academy today. Wall plays outfield and first base and hits in the No. 3 hole for his team.

About the Author

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

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