Wellness How light therapy can help ward off the winter blues Exposure to the right kind of light can make a noticeable difference for seasonal affective disorder.

Summer is gone, daylight saving time ends in November, and the warm, sunny days are giving way to cooler, longer nights. With these changes, many people may find themselves feeling the effects of SAD, or seasonal affective disorder. While it’s common, exposure to the right kind of light can make a noticeable difference.

SAD symptoms and diagnosis According to the National Institute of Mental Health, SAD symptoms often last around four to five months. They include feeling anxious, irritable, restless, helplessness, fatigue, changes in weight or sleep, difficulty concentrating and thoughts of death or suicide.

Not everyone experiences SAD the same way, according to Levitan. "There's a continuum," he told AHA. "Some people just feel tired. They enjoy things less but can get to work and function. However, for some it is truly disabling." The National Institute of Mental Health suggest talking to a health care provider or a mental health specialist, if you believe you are showing symptoms of seasonal affective disorder. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, SAD usually appears in adulthood and becomes more likely with age. It's rare under age 20, and is more common in women than men. How light therapy can treat SAD Light therapy has been used to treat seasonal affective disorder for decades, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. The treatment involves a patient sitting in front of a 2,500 to 10,000-lux light box for 30 to 45 minutes every day from fall to spring. Roughly 20 times brighter than a normal indoor light, the light box is designed to mimic sunlight with minimal UV rays.