News

A.M. ATL: Two years later

Plus: Kids, Target and Beltline rail
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all!

It’s me, Tyler, pulling double duty and filling in for AJ once again. If you like sports (or me?), you should sign up for The Win Column newsletter. It’s fun and comes out every Wednesday.

In the meantime … let’s get to it.

AN EMOTIONAL ANNIVERSARY

Bobby Harris (right) displays a portrait of Oct. 7 hostage Omer Neutra as he shares a personal story at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue on Sunday.
Bobby Harris (right) displays a portrait of Oct. 7 hostage Omer Neutra as he shares a personal story at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue on Sunday.

Today is Oct. 7, the two-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel and the start of a devastating war.

And with the latest round of talks surrounding a potential ceasefire underway in Egypt, it’s worth revisiting how folks right here at home have been impacted.

Fittingly, the AJC published a pair of op-eds this morning.

📝 Dov Wilker is the Atlanta regional director of the American Jewish Committee. He writes of antisemitism and fear, but also hope.

📝 Nidal Ibrahim lives in Alpharetta. He’s the former director of the Arab American Institute. He writes that the first step toward peace is to stop the killing in Gaza.

Read Michelle Baruchman’s dispatch for more on the political ramifications here in Georgia.

Not signed up yet? What’re you waiting for? Get A.M. ATL in your inbox each weekday morning. And keep scrolling for more news.

ONE PEACH OF A KID

Ryan celebrated his birthday, Jimmy Carter-style.
Ryan celebrated his birthday, Jimmy Carter-style.

Kids get obsessed with all kinds of weird things. My daughter may never stop listening to “KPop Demon Hunters” songs. My son would marry a chicken nugget if he could.

But both of those infatuations are (ahem) peanuts compared to how much 5-year-old Ryan loves Jimmy Carter.

“He just loved how much he helped people. He loved that he built houses for Habitat for Humanity,” Ryan’s mom, Lauren Ramos, said. “He wants to build houses when he grows up.”

🔎 READ MORE: A 5-year-old wanted a Jimmy Carter birthday party. His mom delivered.

THAT’S A BIG TARGET

Attention shoppers: Target is building a new store over in Covington — and it’s set to become the biggest built in metro Atlanta in more than a decade.

Why is that interesting? Well …

That last part makes a lot of sense. But it’s still a bold move amid ongoing boycotts and stock prices that have dropped about 30% this year.

🔎 READ MORE: Well-known developer touts Target project

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

Chattahoochee Hills mayoral candidate accused of threatening contractor

A four-term city councilman running for mayor of a local city allegedly told a city contractor he would “tear her feet off.” Among other things.

Atlanta offers free parking, meals to TSA workers during shutdown

Lots of folks stand to miss upcoming paychecks. Help a neighbor if they need it!

The EPA killed $7B for solar. Now groups in Georgia, other states are suing.

EPA leader Lee Zeldin called already-awarded grants under the “Solar for All” program a “grift.”

BELTLINE RAIL, WITH A TWIST?

Mayor Andre Dickens speaks during a recent presentation at Atlanta City Hall.
Mayor Andre Dickens speaks during a recent presentation at Atlanta City Hall.

Lots of folks have clamored for a long time about rail along the Beltline, and they may eventually get their wish.

But Mayor Andre Dickens now proposes a slightly different angle.

“If we’re going to provide a benefit such as rail, we’re going to start in … the areas that have been disinvested and an area (where) people are more transit-dependent,” the mayor said.

Juicy!

🔎 READ MORE: Will Mayor Dickens’ proposed tax district extension fund Beltline rail?

NEWS BITES

At the Georgia National Fair, a teen wins a corndog showdown

As teens are wont to do.

Metro Atlanta will be expansion hub for New York bagel chain

Do bagels “meant to be ripped up and dipped into containers of cream cheese and butter” feel a little blasphemous? Maybe. But I’m ready to dance with the devil. (More here on new restaurants that are already open.)

GHSA makes bold move to change playoff seeding in all sports

High school sports are moving toward points systems and other stuff — rather than in-region performance — to determine postseason seeding. This is a big deal.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 7, 1918

Schools and theaters closed because of flu: “Places of public gatherings in Atlanta were closed Monday by the city board of health to guard against the spread of the Spanish influenza. The board … adopted the following resolution: ‘Resolved, by the board of health, that all schools, libraries, theaters, motion picture shows, dance halls, churches and all places of public amusement where people congregate be ordered closed and that street cars be operated with open windows except in case of rain.’”

This all sounds very familiar ...

ONE MORE THING

You ever have a bit of a cold, reach for the DayQuil and accidentally swallow one of those big ol’ gel caps sideways?

Phew buddy. Rough morning for Tyler. But things can only go up from here!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

About the Author

Tyler Estep hosts the AJC Win Column, Atlanta's new weekly destination for all things sports. He also shepherds the Sports Daily and Braves Report newsletters to your inbox.

More Stories

The Latest

I-75 South vehicle fire

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks I-75 South at West Paces Ferry

11m ago

A man remains in a coma in Bali. His family is working to get him home to Cumming.

1h ago

DeKalb police search for man accused in double homicide

1h ago

Keep Reading

GBI announces new charges against South Georgia funeral home director

‘She sparked a movement’: Atlanta primatologists reflect on Jane Goodall

Where can I find it?

Featured

Target CEO

Target to open largest metro Atlanta store in over a decade, developer says

OPINION

Torpy: Downtown ATL holds ICE’s newest hellhole. Cruelty is the point.

A 5-year-old wanted a Jimmy Carter birthday party. His mom delivers.