A.M. ATL: Two years later

It’s me, Tyler, pulling double duty and filling in for AJ once again. If you like sports (or me?), you should sign up for The Win Column newsletter. It’s fun and comes out every Wednesday.
In the meantime … let’s get to it.
AN EMOTIONAL ANNIVERSARY
Bobby Harris (right) displays a portrait of Oct. 7 hostage Omer Neutra as he shares a personal story at the Ahavath Achim Synagogue on Sunday.
Today is Oct. 7, the two-year anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel and the start of a devastating war.
And with the latest round of talks surrounding a potential ceasefire underway in Egypt, it’s worth revisiting how folks right here at home have been impacted.
Fittingly, the AJC published a pair of op-eds this morning.
📝 Dov Wilker is the Atlanta regional director of the American Jewish Committee. He writes of antisemitism and fear,but also hope.
“I am hopeful because I have seen our community’s resilience as well as solidarity from our neighbors. We have developed new interfaith and intergroup coalitions, have seen countless allies speaking up and speaking out against hate. Young leaders are stepping forward with courage and creativity, determined to shape a future rooted in their Jewish identity and understanding. Even in the darkest times, light persists.”
“Still, Oct. 7, 2023, is never far from our hearts and minds — physically in the yellow ribbons we wear on our lapels and the dog tags hanging from necks, symbols of the 48 hostages still captive in Gaza, and in the prayers we just recited this Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur as we began another year with them still not home and so many families with empty chairs around the dinner table.”
📝 Nidal Ibrahim lives in Alpharetta. He’s the former director of the Arab American Institute. He writes that the first step toward peace is to stop the killing in Gaza.
“Oct. 7 was a tragedy, with hundreds of Israelis killed by Hamas. But every day since has been its own tragedy — one endured primarily by Palestinian civilians. Women and children have borne the brunt of Israel’s indiscriminate bombings, with entire families — as Khaled Joudehbitterly learned — erased in moments."
“My wife hails from Gaza, and Khaled and his family are relatives. We have lost more than 150 relatives in Gaza — among them 3-year-old Malak Sakani, her father and pregnant mother, who were all sheltering in an Israeli-designated ‘safe zone’ when their building was struck by Israeli missiles.”
Do bagels “meant to be ripped up and dipped into containers of cream cheese and butter” feel a little blasphemous? Maybe. But I’m ready to dance with the devil. (More here on new restaurants that are already open.)
High school sports are moving toward points systems and other stuff — rather than in-region performance — to determine postseason seeding. This is a big deal.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 7, 1918
Schools and theaters closed because of flu: “Places of public gatherings in Atlanta were closed Monday by the city board of health to guard against the spread of the Spanish influenza. The board … adopted the following resolution: ‘Resolved, by the board of health, that all schools, libraries, theaters, motion picture shows, dance halls, churches and all places of public amusement where people congregate be ordered closed and that street cars be operated with open windows except in case of rain.’”
This all sounds very familiar ...
ONE MORE THING
You ever have a bit of a cold, reach for the DayQuil and accidentally swallow one of those big ol’ gel caps sideways?
Phew buddy. Rough morning for Tyler. But things can only go up from here!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
