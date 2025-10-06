Atlanta offers free parking, meals to TSA workers during government shutdown

A Transportation Security Administration officer checks the identification of travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025 (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

‘People are really concerned about how they’re going to pay their bills,’ TSA union leader says.

‘People are really concerned about how they’re going to pay their bills,’ TSA union leader says.

Their first paycheck, depending on their schedules, could be as low as half what they’re used to, Barker said. After that paycheck, employees will receive “zero dollars” if the shutdown continues.

Their first paycheck, depending on their schedules, could be as low as half what they’re used to, Barker said. After that paycheck, employees will receive “zero dollars” if the shutdown continues.

About 1,200 TSA officers work at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, he said. The city of Atlanta is offering them free parking and meal vouchers starting Oct. 11.

If the shutdown continues, on Oct. 11 the roughly 1,500 TSA employees in Georgia are set to receive their first partial paycheck, according to Aaron Barker, president of the Local 554 chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees union that represents them.

Transportation Security Administration workers who handle screening at the nation’s airport checkpoints are among the federal employees working without pay during the ongoing government shutdown .

About 1,200 TSA officers work at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, he said. The city of Atlanta is offering them free parking and meal vouchers starting Oct. 11.

If the shutdown continues, on Oct. 11 the roughly 1,500 TSA employees in Georgia are set to receive their first partial paycheck, according to Aaron Barker, president of the Local 554 chapter of the American Federation of Government Employees union that represents them.

Transportation Security Administration workers who handle screening at the nation’s airport checkpoints are among the federal employees working without pay during the ongoing government shutdown .

The implications of the shutdown have quickly become real for Georgia’s TSA workers. Morale is dropping, he said. “People are really concerned about how they’re going to pay their bills.”

“A lot of officers have started reaching out to their creditors, mortgage lenders … to ask, ‘Can I make a partial payment or postpone my payment?’” he said.

Barker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he suggested the idea of offering free parking as a “morale booster,” to politicians who have reached out. Democratic Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams called Mayor Andre Dickens to make it happen, he said. Barker told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he suggested the idea of offering free parking as a “morale booster,” to politicians who have reached out. Democratic Atlanta Congresswoman Nikema Williams called Mayor Andre Dickens to make it happen, he said.