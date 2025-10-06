Diversity reigns among nearly 20 September restaurant openings in metro Atlanta

Red Room Bistro is a lounge and restaurant from Karlie Redd, a reality star of MTV’s “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which opened in downtown Atlanta on Sept. 28. Reddand her business partner Ace Carrington, who also owns Spice House and Crescent City Kitchen, brought in executive chef Teddy Lopez to collaborate on a menu featuring a mix of Southern, American and Caribbean cuisine.
Roaring Social opened its “treasury” location in downtown Decatur on Sept. 18, according to a news release from ownership group Competitive Social Ventures. The Roaring ’20s speakeasy-themed eatertainment venue will feature a full-service restaurant, bar, live music stage and boutique bowling lanes within its 7,500-square-foot space. Guests will enter the restaurant through a vault door in a former bank located across the street from the Decatur courthouse.
Sauce Queen Kitchen & Pantry reopened in late September along Catherine Street after temporarily closing for the summer, chef India Johnson said. It has an “elevated bodega” feel with pastries, grab-and-go sandwiches like the Adair Park Club (smoked turkey breast, provolone, red onion, spinach and sweet pickleback mayo on grilled sourdough) and a market featuring Johnson’s small-batch seasonings and sauces, plus food products from other local businesses.
Smash’d Burgers and Bourbon, a new restaurant from chef Donnie Wicker, opened in late September in Stone Mountain. The burger establishment joins two other nearby restaurants owned by Wicker (also known as Chef Wic): Trend Urban Cafe and Guac Taco Studio & Bar.
The Creamy Spot, a plant-based ice cream shop, opened Sept. 13 after relocating from Best End Brewing after the brewery’s closure, the AJC previously reported. The new shop is based in a 40-foot shipping container at Pittsburgh Yards.
Toastique, a gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar, opened its second Georgia location in Marietta last month. The menu features toasts like smoked salmon, tomato burrata and peanut butter crunch, plus smoothie bowls and cold-pressed juice. The store is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
White Windmill, a Korean bakery and coffee shop, opened its fourth location Sept. 6 in Buckhead near the Lindbergh MARTA station in the Uptown Atlanta development.
Cafe Bombay has closed after more than 20 years in North Druid Hills, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. The restaurant will move to a new location in Norcross and open a second, takeout-only location in the nearby Briar Clair strip mall.
Lazy Dog Restaurant at the Perimeter has temporarily closed after a small kitchen fire, the restaurant chain said in a news release. The Dunwoody restaurant is expected to reopen later this fall, though representatives did not provide a specific date. While repairs are underway, fans of the restaurant can stop by for a $25 voucher that can be used at Lazy Dog’s only other location in the area, on Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta.
Mambo Zombi will move to a new location after it served its final tropical drinks on Edgewood Avenue on Sept. 28, according to a social media post. “We’ve always known that one day we’d have to move after the Georgia Beer Garden building sold, and now, that day has come,” the ownership team shared in the social media post. “Thank you for loving Mambo on Edgewood as much as we have. We can’t wait to show you what’s next.”
Nut Cafe, a vegan food truck, announced in a Sept. 18 social media post that it would permanently cease operations. “As many of you all know, our food truck was involved in an accident, and after battling for several months, it has just recently been declared a total loss,” restaurant representatives said in a statement. “We’re deeply grateful for the support, smiles and encouragement you’ve given us over the years.”
