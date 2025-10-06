Diversity reigns among nearly 20 September restaurant openings in metro Atlanta

Red Room Bistro is a lounge and restaurant from Karlie Redd, a reality star of MTV’s “Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,” which opened in downtown Atlanta on Sept. 28. Reddand her business partner Ace Carrington, who also owns Spice House and Crescent City Kitchen, brought in executive chef Teddy Lopez to collaborate on a menu featuring a mix of Southern, American and Caribbean cuisine.

Roaring Social opened its “treasury” location in downtown Decatur on Sept. 18, according to a news release from ownership group Competitive Social Ventures. The Roaring ’20s speakeasy-themed eatertainment venue will feature a full-service restaurant, bar, live music stage and boutique bowling lanes within its 7,500-square-foot space. Guests will enter the restaurant through a vault door in a former bank located across the street from the Decatur courthouse.

101 W. Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. roaringsocialdecatur.com

Rreal Tacos opened its new location on the Atlanta Beltline on Sept. 8, the restaurant chain announced on social media with the help of its new ambassador, the rollerblading influencer known as Beltline Kevin (and a copy of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

699 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-941-9690, rrealtacos.com

Sauce Queen Kitchen & Pantry reopened in late September along Catherine Street after temporarily closing for the summer, chef India Johnson said. It has an “elevated bodega” feel with pastries, grab-and-go sandwiches like the Adair Park Club (smoked turkey breast, provolone, red onion, spinach and sweet pickleback mayo on grilled sourdough) and a market featuring Johnson’s small-batch seasonings and sauces, plus food products from other local businesses.

Smash’d Burgers and Bourbon, a new restaurant from chef Donnie Wicker, opened in late September in Stone Mountain. The burger establishment joins two other nearby restaurants owned by Wicker (also known as Chef Wic): Trend Urban Cafe and Guac Taco Studio & Bar.

5370 Stone Mountain Highway, Stone Mountain. 470-268-6068, smashdbb.com

Soul Foodies opened a brick-and-mortar location in the Covington Place Shopping Plaza in Decatur last month, Rough Draft Atlanta reported.

4086 Covington Highway, Decatur. 404-604-1147, soulfoodiesatl.com

The Creamy Spot, a plant-based ice cream shop, opened Sept. 13 after relocating from Best End Brewing after the brewery’s closure, the AJC previously reported. The new shop is based in a 40-foot shipping container at Pittsburgh Yards.

352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta. instagram.com/thecreamyspot

Toastique, a gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar, opened its second Georgia location in Marietta last month. The menu features toasts like smoked salmon, tomato burrata and peanut butter crunch, plus smoothie bowls and cold-pressed juice. The store is open 7 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.

4250 Roswell Road, Marietta. 470-787-2159, toastique.com

White Windmill, a Korean bakery and coffee shop, opened its fourth location Sept. 6 in Buckhead near the Lindbergh MARTA station in the Uptown Atlanta development.

562 Main St. NE, Atlanta. 770-209-2347, whitewbakerycafe.com

