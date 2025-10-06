A 5-year-old wanted a Jimmy Carter birthday party. His mom delivers.

New Jersey mother Lauren Ramos threw a Jimmy Carter-themed birthday party for her son, Ryan (pictured), for his 5th birthday, complete with a cardboard cutout of the former president, a cake decorated with Carter's likeness and more. (Courtesy)

Lauren Ramos says her son, Ryan, even received a gift from the former president’s family.

A New Jersey boy named Ryan, sporting his "Carter for President" T-shirt, stands next to his Jimmy Carter-themed birthday cake at the party his mother, Lauren Ramos, planned for him. (Courtesy)

On Saturday, the New Jersey family celebrated Ryan, who proudly ate a Jimmy Carter-frosted cake and wore his “Carter for President” T-shirt at his Carter-themed birthday party. The festivities came with a Carter cardboard cutout and a personalized banner with images edited to depict a grinning Ryan and Carter standing side by side, both sporting coned birthday hats.

Lauren Ramos’ son, Ryan, likes the “typical boy stuff” — ninjas, dinosaurs, Spider-Man. But when planning his 5th birthday party, the little boy wanted it to be all about his favorite U.S. president.

About a thousand miles away, Ryan became fascinated by the man born generations before him — so much so that his family made Carter the centerpiece of his birthday celebration.

“It was Ryan’s idea. I’m just supporting him as a mom,” Ramos said in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Ramos said she actually didn’t know much about Carter when Ryan began asking about him after learning about Presidents Day in preschool two years ago. She showed Ryan all of the living presidents, which, at the time, included Carter. The then-3-year-old was instantly captivated by the leader and wanted to learn more, Ramos said.