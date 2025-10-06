At the Georgia National Fair, a teen wins a corn dog showdown

PERRY — As people walked past rides, food vendors and carnival games Sunday at the Georgia National Fair, one crowd gathered for a different kind of spectacle: amateur competitive eaters racing to down quarter-pound corn dogs in two minutes flat.
The fair’s eating competition, which offered free admission and corn dogs to anyone willing to compete, drew more than a dozen competitors.
PERRY — As people walked past rides, food vendors and carnival games Sunday at the Georgia National Fair, one crowd gathered for a different kind of spectacle: amateur competitive eaters racing to down quarter-pound corn dogs in two minutes flat.
The fair’s eating competition, which offered free admission and corn dogs to anyone willing to compete, drew more than a dozen competitors.
Attendees walk under a gray sky at the Georgia National Fair on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Caleb Groves/AJC)
Among the group was a trio of Perry firefighters who had never entered an eating competition before. A couple of the firefighters watched a YouTube video suggesting that dunking the corn dogs in water would make eating the quarter-pound beef corn dogs faster.