Metro Atlanta Will Mayor Dickens’ proposed tax district extension fund Beltline rail? A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall. Beltline rail advocates may finally get their wish for the project to begin, though Atlanta Mayor Andrew Dickens has pivoted from his previous promises to start the rail on the city's eastside trail and is now advocating for the rail to begin along the southside Beltline. (Ben Gray for the AJC 2024)

Mayor Andre Dickens announced an ambitious plan last week that would generate an estimated $5 billion in revenue for the city by extending Atlanta’s tax allocation districts, most of which are set to expire in 2030. Mayor Andre Dickens announced an ambitious plan last week that would generate an estimated $5 billion in revenue for the city by extending Atlanta’s tax allocation districts, most of which are set to expire in 2030. According to the mayor’s office, nearly $2 billion of those dollars would go to expanding the city’s transit network. That includes Dickens’ plans to install rail along the southside Beltline — a plan that goes against years of promises to start the project on the eastside trail.

RELATED Around City Hall: City starts $3.8M resurfacing of key northwest Atlanta corridor The first-term mayor argues that starting rail construction on the south side of the 22-mile loop will help bolster underserved areas. “I’ve always been a supporter of rail on the Atlanta Beltline — but where you start?” Dickens said last week while unveiling the tax district plan. “If we’re going to provide a benefit such as rail, we’re going to start in … the areas that have been disinvested and an area (where) people are more transit-dependent.” Dickens declined to say how much of the funding generated by the extension would go toward Beltline rail. Beltline rail supporters — who have been vocal about their frustration over the change of plans — responded that funds from the proposed tax allocation district extension should go to rail along the entire trail loop.

“We demand a city where Beltline Rail serves every quadrant — east, south, west and north — because connectivity that stops at I-20 is not connectivity at all,” officials with the advocacy group Beltline Rail Now said. “Build it all. Connect Atlanta. No more excuses.”

But the lofty proposal needs the support of the City Council, Atlanta Public Schools and Fulton County to move forward. Legislation approving the tax allocation district extension was introduced at the City Council meeting Monday, indicating that the mayor is pushing to solidify council support ahead of the November election and swearing-in of new members. --- Atlanta City Council President candidate Rohit Malhotra, pictured speaking at a meet-and-greet in August, has been endorsed by two former City Council presidents: Cathy Woolard and Felicia Moore. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) RELATED Meet the candidates challenging Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens Atlanta is just under a month away from the November city elections, where voters will decide on representation for the next four years.

Since Dickens did not draw a high-profile competitor, the race for the Atlanta City Council president’s gavel is arguably the most competitive and consequential race on the ballot. Rohit Malhotra, the progressive political newcomer, is challenging two-term council member Marci Collier Overstreet, who is backed by the mayor. We reported last week that she’s also garnering the support of her council colleagues. Since Dickens did not draw a high-profile competitor, the race for the Atlanta City Council president’s gavel is arguably the most competitive and consequential race on the ballot. Rohit Malhotra, the progressive political newcomer, is challenging two-term council member Marci Collier Overstreet, who is backed by the mayor. We reported last week that she’s also garnering the support of her council colleagues. But Malhotra has earned the endorsement of two former City Council presidents: Cathy Woolard, who served from 2002 to 2004, and Felicia Moore, who served from 2018 to 2022. “Atlanta is in desperate need of a voice,” Moore said of her endorsement. “He has a proven track record of community involvement and engagement.” “Atlanta is in desperate need of a voice,” Moore said of her endorsement. “He has a proven track record of community involvement and engagement.” “Most importantly, Rohit is independent and not afraid to stand up and speak out on behalf of all people,” she said. Moore’s support for Malhotra comes after the former council president has been outwardly critical of Dickens during the administration’s battle with the city’s former inspector general.