Target to open largest metro Atlanta store in over a decade, developer says

Friday, the developer closed on its purchase of 20 acres of land at the Covington Town Center, a mixed-use development that includes Publix and national chain restaurants, along with housing and hotels.

Atlanta-based Fuqua Development said it signed a lease with Target for a new store along I-20, about 35 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

After years of focusing on smaller-sized stores, the retailer is planning its biggest metro area store in more than a decade east of Atlanta, says the developer behind the project.

Friday, the developer closed on its purchase of 20 acres of land at the Covington Town Center, a mixed-use development that includes Publix and national chain restaurants, along with housing and hotels.

Atlanta-based Fuqua Development said it signed a lease with Target for a new store along I-20, about 35 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

After years of focusing on smaller-sized stores, the retailer is planning its biggest metro area store in more than a decade east of Atlanta, says the developer behind the project.

A new Target store destined for metro Atlanta will measure larger than two football fields.

The Target store will span 128,500 square feet, a company spokesperson confirmed, adding that “as we get closer to opening the store, we’ll have more specific details to share.”

A new Target store is planned for Covington, a city east of Atlanta. (Courtesy of Fuqua Development)

Minneapolis-based Target already has several large stores dotting metro Atlanta, but they were built more than a decade ago, said Jeff Fuqua, principal of Fuqua Development. He developed some of them, such as the Target stores at Lindbergh Plaza and Edgewood Retail District. But Target pivoted to opening small-format stores, or those under 50,000 square feet. The retailer had nine small-format stores in 2015 and grew to 147 by 2022, according to an analysis by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Minneapolis-based Target already has several large stores dotting metro Atlanta, but they were built more than a decade ago, said Jeff Fuqua, principal of Fuqua Development. He developed some of them, such as the Target stores at Lindbergh Plaza and Edgewood Retail District. But Target pivoted to opening small-format stores, or those under 50,000 square feet. The retailer had nine small-format stores in 2015 and grew to 147 by 2022, according to an analysis by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.

Now, Target is shifting back to the bigger boxes, as it pursues a “stores-as-hubs” model where the locations double as fulfillment centers for digital orders.