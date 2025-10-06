Morning, y’all! Monday, of course, comes from the Old English for moon’s day, and today is a super moon’s day — literally. You follow me? It’s a full moon tonight, and the first supermoon of the year. A supermoon is just a regular full moon, but a little larger and brighter. Moon fans, it’s our time.
Let’s get to it.
ATLANTA JOURNALIST DEPORTED
Mario Guevara was emotional arriving in Olocuilta, El Salvador. He says he's changed after more than 100 days in immigration jail.
Mario Guevara, the local Spanish-language journalist arrested in June and detained for months in a Georgia ICE facility, was deported to his native El Salvador Friday.
Guevara shared emotional scenes with Salvadoran journalists and family.
It was a complex and bittersweet arrival. Guevara, who says he still has marks on his wrists and ankles from ever-present cuffs that only came off once he was out of the country, was overwhelmed with relief. However, he lamented half his family is still in the U.S.
He had a powerful message for American viewers, and the country at large:
“Because I am in El Salvador, I am no longer your prisoner,” he said. “I feel free for the first time.”
He vowed to return to the U.S. at some point to continue his work.
PAC has its work cut out for them searching for a quick replacement to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
The Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia has two weeks to name a new prosecutor in the Fulton County election interference case involving President Donald Trump, a Georgia judge decided.
PAC is the nonpartisan agency tasked with replacing Fulton County DA Fani Willis, who was removed from the high profile case for good earlier this fall after contentious arguments over an alleged conflict of interest.
The new prosecutor will have a huge responsibility. They will decide whether to move forward with the case, reduce its scope or dismiss it entirely.
Music mogul and Atlanta regular Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after an investigation and trial that included lots of barely printable, “please slough this horror from my brain” details.
Combs apologized in court. His children pleaded for leniency for the music superstar, who was convicted of transporting people across state lines for so-called “freak-offs;” marathon sex parties involving drugs and various alleged abuses.
Combs got off relatively easy given the possibilities. Prosecutors wanted an 11-year sentence. Earlier in the trial, jurors acquitted him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges that could have carried a life sentence.
Combs’ attorneys say everything was consensual and the mogul should be freed immediately.
🏞️ Government shutdown’s still on, but that’s not stopping people from frequenting Georgia parks like Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Tough luck for those who need to use the bathroom, though, since amenities like visitor’s centers are closed.
I love a good cussword. A good F-drop here and there — it just solves problems. … Every word is a tool … we decide its power.
- Jason Mott, winner of the 2021 National Book Award for "Hell of a Book"
The 20th anniversary of the Decatur Book Festival exceeded every expectation for its organizers, providing literature lovers with iconic moments like author Jason Mott’s keen take on cussing in writing.
Two food products famous for their subdued colors and health consciousness, of course.
ON THIS DATE
Oct. 6, 1997
Takin’ it to the streets: Thousands vie for John tickets. It looked like a late night rally in Buckhead after a Braves playoff win. While much of Atlanta was still asleep, more than 2,000 bleary-eyed fans grabbed their coffee and cash to line up in the pre-dawn hours today for tickets to the extremely limited Elton John concert. ... The scene outside the Roxy took on a carnival atmosphere as Atlanta radio stations blared competing live broadcasts from their brightly colored vans while passing out doughnuts and orange juice to the crowd.
Remember waiting in line for these things? The camaraderie, the shared sense of shameless obsession. Now we just get mad at Ticketmaster.
ONE MORE THING
I’ve seen a lot of people online saying you can spot AI-generated writing (like ChatGPT’s farted-out gibberish) by seeing how many em dashes it contains. You know why that’s true? Because language learning models train on online content, including untold reams of news writing. There’s nothing a news writer loves more than an em dash. I only used two today. What temperance.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
