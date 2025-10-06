News

A.M. ATL: A bittersweet parting

Plus: Fulton election case, book festival
By
21 minutes ago

Morning, y’all! Monday, of course, comes from the Old English for moon’s day, and today is a super moon’s day — literally. You follow me? It’s a full moon tonight, and the first supermoon of the year. A supermoon is just a regular full moon, but a little larger and brighter. Moon fans, it’s our time.

Let’s get to it.

ATLANTA JOURNALIST DEPORTED

Mario Guevara was emotional arriving in Olocuilta, El Salvador. He says he's changed after more than 100 days in immigration jail.
Mario Guevara was emotional arriving in Olocuilta, El Salvador. He says he's changed after more than 100 days in immigration jail.

Mario Guevara, the local Spanish-language journalist arrested in June and detained for months in a Georgia ICE facility, was deported to his native El Salvador Friday.

“Because I am in El Salvador, I am no longer your prisoner,” he said. “I feel free for the first time.”

🔎 READ MORE: An end to Guevara’s monthslong ordeal

FULTON TRUMP CASE NEEDS A NEW PROSECUTOR ASAP

PAC has its work cut out for them searching for a quick replacement to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.
PAC has its work cut out for them searching for a quick replacement to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia has two weeks to name a new prosecutor in the Fulton County election interference case involving President Donald Trump, a Georgia judge decided.

🔎 READ MORE: How Lt. Gov. Burt Jones figures into the quick-turn decision

WAY TOO MANY SCHOOL BUS CRASHES

School buses have been involved in 200 crashes in Georgia since Aug. 1, according to the Department of Public Safety.

“Drivers are impatient,” he said. “They’re leaving at the last minute and they are always in a rush.”

Remember, “I was in a rush” doesn’t hold up in court or at the pearly gates.

🔎 READ MORE: The Gridlock Guy talks school bus safety

DIDDY SENTENCED

Music mogul and Atlanta regular Sean “Diddy” Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison after an investigation and trial that included lots of barely printable, “please slough this horror from my brain” details.

🔎 READ MORE: Survivors were a key voice in Combs’ conviction

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🏞️ Government shutdown’s still on, but that’s not stopping people from frequenting Georgia parks like Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. Tough luck for those who need to use the bathroom, though, since amenities like visitor’s centers are closed.

⚖️ President Trump wants to use U.S. cities as “training grounds” and has a list of possible cities at the ready. Is that ... you know, legal? No, says this Georgia lawyer.

🫱🏻‍🫲🏾 The shutdown isn’t stopping Georgia politicians from courting voters ahead of important November elections and the 2026 governor’s race — even if it means playing the blame game for shutdown pains.

WRITING WISDOM

October is National Book Month, too!
October is National Book Month, too!

I love a good cussword. A good F-drop here and there — it just solves problems. … Every word is a tool … we decide its power.

- Jason Mott, winner of the 2021 National Book Award for "Hell of a Book"

The 20th anniversary of the Decatur Book Festival exceeded every expectation for its organizers, providing literature lovers with iconic moments like author Jason Mott’s keen take on cussing in writing.

📚 Here are five memorable moments from the festival, with authors sounding off on true crime, raw honesty and “giving birth to a doorknob.”

NEWS BITES

2026 World Cup ball design just dropped

That’s a lot of regional symbolism for a single ball. Verdict: It’s nice!

UGA is back in the top 10 in the AP top 25 poll after beating up on Kentucky

Oh, and Georgia Tech is 5-0. We’re on a roll.

Cute pics from Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park Aquatic Center

Thankfully not scratch-n-sniff.

Gatorade and Cheetos among the Pepsi products getting a natural dye makeover

Two food products famous for their subdued colors and health consciousness, of course.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 6, 1997

Takin’ it to the streets: Thousands vie for John tickets. It looked like a late night rally in Buckhead after a Braves playoff win. While much of Atlanta was still asleep, more than 2,000 bleary-eyed fans grabbed their coffee and cash to line up in the pre-dawn hours today for tickets to the extremely limited Elton John concert. ... The scene outside the Roxy took on a carnival atmosphere as Atlanta radio stations blared competing live broadcasts from their brightly colored vans while passing out doughnuts and orange juice to the crowd.

Remember waiting in line for these things? The camaraderie, the shared sense of shameless obsession. Now we just get mad at Ticketmaster.

ONE MORE THING

I’ve seen a lot of people online saying you can spot AI-generated writing (like ChatGPT’s farted-out gibberish) by seeing how many em dashes it contains. You know why that’s true? Because language learning models train on online content, including untold reams of news writing. There’s nothing a news writer loves more than an em dash. I only used two today. What temperance.

