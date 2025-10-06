News A.M. ATL: A bittersweet parting Plus: Fulton election case, book festival

Morning, y'all! Monday, of course, comes from the Old English for moon's day, and today is a super moon's day — literally. You follow me? It's a full moon tonight, and the first supermoon of the year. A supermoon is just a regular full moon, but a little larger and brighter. Moon fans, it's our time. Let's get to it.

ATLANTA JOURNALIST DEPORTED Mario Guevara was emotional arriving in Olocuilta, El Salvador. He says he's changed after more than 100 days in immigration jail. Mario Guevara, the local Spanish-language journalist arrested in June and detained for months in a Georgia ICE facility, was deported to his native El Salvador Friday. Guevara shared emotional scenes with Salvadoran journalists and family.

It was a complex and bittersweet arrival. Guevara, who says he still has marks on his wrists and ankles from ever-present cuffs that only came off once he was out of the country, was overwhelmed with relief. However, he lamented half his family is still in the U.S.

He had a powerful message for American viewers, and the country at large: “Because I am in El Salvador, I am no longer your prisoner,” he said. “I feel free for the first time.”

He vowed to return to the U.S. at some point to continue his work.

WAY TOO MANY SCHOOL BUS CRASHES School buses have been involved in 200 crashes in Georgia since Aug. 1, according to the Department of Public Safety. Luckily, most of the incidents were minor. In more than half, drivers in other vehicles were found to be at fault.

School buses have been involved in 200 crashes in Georgia since Aug. 1, according to the Department of Public Safety. Luckily, most of the incidents were minor. In more than half, drivers in other vehicles were found to be at fault.

It's still a terrifying number. DPS School Bus Safety Division Commander Capt. Anthony Hudson had a clear description for the problem: "Drivers are impatient," he said. "They're leaving at the last minute and they are always in a rush." Remember, "I was in a rush" doesn't hold up in court or at the pearly gates.

I love a good cussword. A good F-drop here and there — it just solves problems. … Every word is a tool … we decide its power. - Jason Mott, winner of the 2021 National Book Award for "Hell of a Book" The 20th anniversary of the Decatur Book Festival exceeded every expectation for its organizers, providing literature lovers with iconic moments like author Jason Mott's keen take on cussing in writing. 📚 Here are five memorable moments from the festival, with authors sounding off on true crime, raw honesty and "giving birth to a doorknob." NEWS BITES 2026 World Cup ball design just dropped That's a lot of regional symbolism for a single ball. Verdict: It's nice! UGA is back in the top 10 in the AP top 25 poll after beating up on Kentucky Oh, and Georgia Tech is 5-0. We're on a roll.

Takin' it to the streets: Thousands vie for John tickets. It looked like a late night rally in Buckhead after a Braves playoff win. While much of Atlanta was still asleep, more than 2,000 bleary-eyed fans grabbed their coffee and cash to line up in the pre-dawn hours today for tickets to the extremely limited Elton John concert. ... The scene outside the Roxy took on a carnival atmosphere as Atlanta radio stations blared competing live broadcasts from their brightly colored vans while passing out doughnuts and orange juice to the crowd. Remember waiting in line for these things? The camaraderie, the shared sense of shameless obsession. Now we just get mad at Ticketmaster. ONE MORE THING I've seen a lot of people online saying you can spot AI-generated writing (like ChatGPT's farted-out gibberish) by seeing how many em dashes it contains. You know why that's true? Because language learning models train on online content, including untold reams of news writing. There's nothing a news writer loves more than an em dash. I only used two today. What temperance.