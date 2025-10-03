Breaking: Metro Atlanta journalist deported Friday after legal battle
Judge sets 14-day deadline to name new prosecutor in Fulton Trump case

The Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia has two weeks to appoint a replacement prosecutor after Fulton DA Fani Willis’ removal.
Judge Scott McAfee presides over a hearing regarding media access in the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Judge Scott McAfee presides over a hearing regarding media access in the case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta on Aug. 31, 2023. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By
45 minutes ago

A nonpartisan state agency has only 14 days to name a new prosecutor to lead the Fulton County election interference case involving President Donald Trump, or the judge overseeing the case will dismiss it entirely.

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee laid out the tight deadline for the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, or PAC, in a one-paragraph order handed down Friday.

“Should an appointed prosecuting attorney or representative of PAC fail to file an entry of appearance or request a particularized extension within 14 days from entry of this Notice, the Court will issue a dismissal without prejudice for want of prosecution,” McAfee wrote.

The order comes two and a half weeks after the Georgia Supreme Court declined to step in after a lower court removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the high-profile case.

Pete Skandalakis, PAC’s executive director, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.

About the Author

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She covers the Fulton County election interference case and co-hosts the Breakdown podcast.

