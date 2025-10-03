A nonpartisan state agency has only 14 days to name a new prosecutor to lead the Fulton County election interference case involving President Donald Trump, or the judge overseeing the case will dismiss it entirely.
Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee laid out the tight deadline for the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, or PAC, in a one-paragraph order handed down Friday.
“Should an appointed prosecuting attorney or representative of PAC fail to file an entry of appearance or request a particularized extension within 14 days from entry of this Notice, the Court will issue a dismissal without prejudice for want of prosecution,” McAfee wrote.
The order comes two and a half weeks after the Georgia Supreme Court declined to step in after a lower court removed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the high-profile case.
Pete Skandalakis, PAC’s executive director, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday afternoon.
This is a breaking news story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.
