Cute pics from Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park Aquatic Center
Pups bid farewell to summer at Piedmont Park’s Aquatic Center.
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Molly (9) tries to get out of the pool to find his owners during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Brooney is seen with two balls as her owner Danielle Payton (not pictured) tries to get his attention during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Lato (2) keeps an eye on the tennis ball tossed by his owner Eric Erickson during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Dog owners are seen playing with their pets in the water during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Stephen McKean plays with his dog, Byrd (6), during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Chris Duran from Decatur tosses his dog Riley (5) into the water during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds fund Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Emely Ward pretends to hold a treat for her dogs Forest (5), right, and Frank (2), as Joe Ward watches during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support funding for Piedmont Park Dog Parks.(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Lisa Field plays with Skye (9) during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support funding for Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Connor Reyer and Lexi Hardmon pose with their dogs Opie (9), left and Jenna (5) during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Boob Hood from Midtown watches his dog Macro (2) chase a tennis ball as he dives during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Nte Simpson prepares to toss the ball to the pool to Loui, left, and Boss Man during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Ashley Starnes from Midtown holds her dog Nibbler (4) during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks.
(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)