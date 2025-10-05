Arts & Entertainment

Cute pics from Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park Aquatic Center

Pups bid farewell to summer at Piedmont Park’s Aquatic Center.
1/13
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Molly (9) tries to get out of the pool to find his owners during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
Updated 1 hour ago

Atlanta pups bid farewell to summer Saturday and Sunday at the Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park Aquatic Center.

While furry friends are ordinarily not permitted to swim at the public aquatic center, each year, for one special weekend at the end of the season, pups get their chance.

In past years, more than 650 dogs have jumped at the opportunity.

This weekend, golden retrievers dove for tennis balls. A Boston terrier sported a yellow life vest. Fur flew as wet dogs shook off, showering owners and onlookers on the pool deck.

Proceeds from the event, hosted by the Piedmont Park Conservancy, support the care and improvement of Piedmont Park’s two off-leash dog parks, which span roughly three acres.

Brooney is seen with two balls as her owner Danielle Payton (not pictured) tries to get his attention during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Brooney is seen with two balls as her owner Danielle Payton (not pictured) tries to get his attention during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Lato (2) keeps an eye on the tennis ball tossed by his owner Eric Erickson during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Lato (2) keeps an eye on the tennis ball tossed by his owner Eric Erickson during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Dog owners are seen playing with their pets in the water during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Dog owners are seen playing with their pets in the water during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Stephen McKean plays with his dog, Byrd (6), during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Stephen McKean plays with his dog, Byrd (6), during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Chris Duran from Decatur tosses his dog Riley (5) into the water during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds fund Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Chris Duran from Decatur tosses his dog Riley (5) into the water during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds fund Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Emely Ward pretends to hold a treat for her dogs Forest (5), right, and Frank (2), as Joe Ward watches during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support funding for Piedmont Park Dog Parks.(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Emely Ward pretends to hold a treat for her dogs Forest (5), right, and Frank (2), as Joe Ward watches during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support funding for Piedmont Park Dog Parks.(Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Lisa Field plays with Skye (9) during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support funding for Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Lisa Field plays with Skye (9) during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support funding for Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Connor Reyer and Lexi Hardmon pose with their dogs Opie (9), left and Jenna (5) during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Connor Reyer and Lexi Hardmon pose with their dogs Opie (9), left and Jenna (5) during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Boob Hood from Midtown watches his dog Macro (2) chase a tennis ball as he dives during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Boob Hood from Midtown watches his dog Macro (2) chase a tennis ball as he dives during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Nte Simpson prepares to toss the ball to the pool to Loui, left, and Boss Man during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Nte Simpson prepares to toss the ball to the pool to Loui, left, and Boss Man during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Ashley Starnes from Midtown holds her dog Nibbler (4) during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
Ashley Starnes from Midtown holds her dog Nibbler (4) during the XV annual Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park on Sunday, October 5, 2025. The proceeds support Piedmont Park Dog Parks. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

About the Author

Danielle Charbonneau is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

In case you missed it: 5 highlights from the 2025 Decatur Book Festival

In case you missed it: 5 memorable moments from the Decatur Book Festival

CONCERT REVIEW

Chris Brown ‘breezes’ through 20-year career with lengthy set list in Atlanta

Atlanta ‘Parent Trap’ actress lives out dreams on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Keep Reading

Georgia-based soldiers to march in Trump’s Army parade in Washington

Standoff builds over powerful light towers near Buc-ee’s on Georgia coast

Beyond the Hedges: UGA football fans try to navigate Athens’ hotel crunch

Featured

Pastor Raphael Grant (right) delivers the message during a service in front of the burned-out Prayer City Eagles Chapel International Ministries in Austell on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

‘A new day’: Cobb church holds service in parking lot after devastating fire

1h ago

GBI announces new charges against South Georgia funeral home director

Cute pics from Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park Aquatic Center

1h ago