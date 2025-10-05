Cute pics from Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park Aquatic Center

Atlanta pups bid farewell to summer Saturday and Sunday at the Splish Splash Doggie Bash at Piedmont Park Aquatic Center.

While furry friends are ordinarily not permitted to swim at the public aquatic center, each year, for one special weekend at the end of the season, pups get their chance.

In past years, more than 650 dogs have jumped at the opportunity.

While furry friends are ordinarily not permitted to swim at the public aquatic center, each year, for one special weekend at the end of the season, pups get their chance.