Gridlock Guy: Shocking number of bus wrecks on Georgia roads this school year

A DeKalb County school bus heading to Salem Middle School was involved in a crash Aug. 28, 2024, that left several children with minor injuries, officials said. There have been more than 200 school bus wrecks since the beginning of the school year on Aug. 1, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety. (John Spink/AJC File)

Why the state says other drivers are often to blame for the more than 200 school bus crashes since Aug. 1.

The DPS, which oversees school buses via its Commercial Vehicle Enforcement unit , says that 91% of injuries in school bus crashes happen to people in the other, smaller vehicles. So these motorists put nearly one million Georgia students that ride buses daily at risk, and they endanger themselves even more.

Given the precious cargo on school buses and how much carnage a crash with those behemoths can cause, Georgia drivers should use far more caution.

School buses are crashing at an eye-raising rate in Georgia. The Department of Public Safety reports well over 200 crashes since Aug. 1, the effective beginning of the state’s school year. While many of these incidents were minor, nearly 100 of those crashes saw drivers in other vehicles at fault.

“Drivers are impatient,” Hudson told 11Alive and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “They’re leaving at the last minute and they are always in a rush.”

One thing commuters can take for granted is the major swing in traffic patterns between summer break and the start of the fall semester. As we discussed near the start of this school year, people simply need to take a breath around school buses and their routes. Any commute that includes a school bus route will take longer than it does during the summer. School zones have more pedestrians, more cars stopping to load, and, yes, more buses. Going to school is these kids' jobs and Georgia has approximately 1.7-million "workers" (K-12 students) that rejoined the "workforce" when summer break ended.

“Take a little extra time to get from point A to point B,” Hudson urged. And he warned about the ever-present distractions. “Put down the cellphone, pay attention to your surroundings, and always be prepared to stop.”

That last point was a constant refrain in my conversation with Hudson. School buses have planned routes and planned stops, but drivers nearby do not necessarily know where those are. But buses are yellow and adorned with flashing lights for a reason.