Metro Atlanta Metro Atlanta journalist deported Friday after legal battle Mario Guevara posted a video of his arrival to El Salvador. Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara gets emotional as he arrives in Olocuilta, El Salvador. US immigration deported him Friday morning after he spent more than 100 days in immigration jail. (MGNews)

Local journalist Mario Guevara, who built a large following in metro Atlanta and beyond covering immigration enforcement for a Spanish-speaking audience, was deported Friday to his native El Salvador. Guevara livestreamed a video of Salvadoran journalists interviewing him Friday afternoon upon his arrival in Olocuilta, a town that is near the Salvadoran airport and famous for pupusas. Climbing out of a Salvadoran border patrol truck, Guevara wiped away tears as he video-called his family, looked around and said, "My homeland," three times in Spanish. "This wasn't how I wanted to go to my homeland, but thank God," he said. RELATED Detained journalist on deportation order: 'Life isn't always fair' Guevara said half his family is in El Salvador and the other half, including his wife and three children, are in the United States. "I feel like my heart is divided," Guevara said, adding: "At the end of the story, I feel sad, but also I feel happy to be in my homeland." Guevara said he had lost 25 or 30 pounds since being arrested. He said he still had marks from handcuffs that were not removed from his wrists and ankles until he entered El Salvador. "Because I am in El Salvador, I am no longer your prisoner," he said addressing the United States. "I feel free for the first time." But he vowed to come back someday. "We're going to get through it," he said. "Life goes on."

Mario Guevara reads a book in his cell at the Atlanta federal penitentiary in July 2025. (Courtesy of Mario Guevara) Guevara’s 21-year-old son, Oscar, posted a video Thursday night to the MGNews social networks, which are managed by his father. “We’re devastated, but at least he isn’t dead, and that’s the only thing that gives us hope,” Oscar Guevara said. Guevara’s 21-year-old son, Oscar, posted a video Thursday night to the MGNews social networks, which are managed by his father. “We’re devastated, but at least he isn’t dead, and that’s the only thing that gives us hope,” Oscar Guevara said. “When this sadness passes, I know we’re going to rise up, this time even stronger,” he added. Oscar Guevara said the Committee to Protect Journalists told the family Thursday that his father was in Louisiana and the Salvadoran government told them the deportation flight was scheduled for Friday morning.

Guevara entered the United States in 2004 and applied for asylum. His application was denied in 2012, but an immigration judge suspended deportation proceedings against him at the time.

He was arrested in June while livestreaming a protest in DeKalb County against the Trump administration and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He was charged with obstructing law enforcement officers, unlawful assembly and pedestrian walking on a road. The charges were later dropped, but he was quickly transferred into ICE detention. An immigration appeals court ordered Guevara removed last month. His lawyers asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit to pause the deportation, which the court denied this week. Although the request to pause Guevara's removal was denied, he can continue to appeal his deportation in the same court and plans to keep pursuing the case from El Salvador, said Scarlet Kim, a senior staff attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union. "We hope that he will be able to return to the U.S. eventually," Kim said. "The whole detention-and-removal consequences of his essentially reporting on a No Kings protest in June is profoundly unjust and terrifying to journalists who cover law enforcement activity, particularly noncitizen journalists." The Department of Homeland Security has denied targeting Guevara because he is a journalist. Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara gets emotional as he arrives in Olocuilta, El Salvador. US immigration deported him this morning after being in immigration jail for over 100 days. (MGNews)

Oscar Guevara, who is a U.S. citizen, applied in April to sponsor his father for a green card. Oscar Guevara was diagnosed with a brain tumor four years ago and suffered a stroke during surgery to remove it, which left him with lasting nerve damage and periodic seizures. His father helped care for him and drive him to appointments. Federal appeals court judges denied Mario Guevara’s request to pause his deportation because he did not submit his own application for a green card and his son’s application had not been approved, according to an order filed Wednesday. “Whether local officers violated Guevara’s First Amendment rights by arresting him at the protest is not before us today,” said the order, written by Judge Embry J. Kidd. “Nor is whether he was targeted for removal based on his constitutionally protected activities.” Guevara lived in Lilburn with his wife and three children: Oscar, 27-year-old Katherine and a teenage son. Spanish-language journalist Mario Guevara's children, Katherine Guevara and Oscar Guevara, speak during a press conference. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)