Trump wants National Guard in U.S. cities. Here’s what the law says.

In the recent Los Angeles case, the president did not invoke the Insurrection Act and California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed deployment. The court found the Trump administration deployed troops “ostensibly to quell a rebellion and ensure that federal immigration law was enforced. There were indeed protests in Los Angeles, and some individuals engaged in violence. Yet there was no rebellion, nor was civilian law enforcement unable to respond to the protests and enforce the law.”

The court’s analysis identifies the pivot point for when military troops can and should be deployed unilaterally by any president without a request from the state governor: There needs to be an insurrection, a rebellion.

After the California decision, the president changed course. He threatened to send troops to Chicago (where Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker opposed deployment). Next, the President declared he would deploy troops to Memphis (where Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee agreed to deploy troops). Most recently, the president threatened to send troops to Portland (where Gov. Tina Kotek opposes deployment).

In the recent Los Angeles case, the president did not invoke the Insurrection Act and California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposed deployment. The court found the Trump administration deployed troops “ostensibly to quell a rebellion and ensure that federal immigration law was enforced. There were indeed protests in Los Angeles, and some individuals engaged in violence. Yet there was no rebellion, nor was civilian law enforcement unable to respond to the protests and enforce the law.”

The court’s analysis identifies the pivot point for when military troops can and should be deployed unilaterally by any president without a request from the state governor: There needs to be an insurrection, a rebellion.