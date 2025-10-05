AP Top 25 Poll: Georgia football moves back into top 10

Penn State was coming off a loss to Oregon in overtime last week. Safe to say that loss impacted how James Franklin’s team prepared this week, as Penn State fell behind 27-7 at halftime.
Georgia was not impacted by its loss to Alabama. The Bulldogs got out to a 21-7 lead in the first half.
“I wasn’t shocked at all by the response of the team I expected it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “To be honest with you, I was proud of the way they played in the Alabama game. I told them that we’ve got a good football team. It didn’t always go our way. We did a lot of good things in that game.”
“I wasn’t shocked at all by the response of the team I expected it,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “To be honest with you, I was proud of the way they played in the Alabama game. I told them that we’ve got a good football team. It didn’t always go our way. We did a lot of good things in that game.”
The Bulldogs will have the chance to do what Penn State and Texas could not do, as they now go on the road to take on Auburn this week.
Auburn is 3-2 on the season, having lost both of its SEC games. Those came against Oklahoma and Texas A&M and were both on the road.