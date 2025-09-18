News

A.M. ATL: Booster meeting

Plus: ground breaking, ribbon cutting
Morning, y’all! Send up a “good luck” thought to the Atlanta Dream, who head into a do-or-die Game 3 in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs tonight. I hope they make a deep run so we can see which of us news writers concocts the most egregious “dream”-related wordplay.

Let’s get to it.

THE VAX KLATCH IS ON

Susan Monarez had only been CDC director for about two months when she was fired. She says it was a matter of politics, not science.
Susan Monarez had only been CDC director for about two months when she was fired. She says it was a matter of politics, not science.

Today’s Day 1 of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting that will determine protocol for COVID-19 shots and select childhood immunizations.

🔎 READ MORE: How the committee’s decisions will affect you

Things also went down on Capitol Hill yesterday when ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez spoke before the Senate’s health committee about her short time heading the agency.

🔎 READ MORE: Another CDC leader testified alongside Monarez

ANOTHER ICE NIGHTMARE

Rodney Taylor immigrated to the U.S. nearly 40 years ago as a toddler, when his family sought care for his severe limb disabilities. After a childhood double-leg amputation, Taylor eventually made a life as a barber in Gwinnett County.

The case has gained national attention as a referendum on ICE’s ability to safely detain people with disabilities.

🔎 READ MORE: Taylor’s lawyers want him released

HOW ARE THOSE ELECTRIC VEHICLE PLANTS GOING?

Gov. Brian Kemp, Rivian founder RJ Scaringe and others perform a moving corporate rite of honor: Shoveling a single spade of dirt and putting it back down.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Rivian founder RJ Scaringe and others perform a moving corporate rite of honor: Shoveling a single spade of dirt and putting it back down.

I know, it’s something we ask ourselves every morning. Two updates:

Electric vehicle maker Rivian finally broke ground on its long-delayed $5 billion plant east of Atlanta. Georgia has pledged about $1.5 billion in incentives if Rivian provides at least 7,500 company jobs.

Hyundai’s Metaplant is getting some Phase 2 upgrades with 3,000 new jobs and production plans for 10 hybrid and EV models by 2030. (This is the same campus where the early September immigration raid took place, in case you get your EV plants mixed up. It happens.)

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ Who could replace ousted DA Fani Willis on the Georgia’s Trump election case? Experts say it’ll be a tough search.

🐘 GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is running for governor. A bold move, since he angered President Donald Trump after refusing to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.

⚕️Dr. Oz, now a Trump administration health official, was in Atlanta to sell the federal spending bill that would cut more than $1 trillion from health care services over the next 10 years.

THE MAGICAL NEW CONCOURSE D

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and airport officials display another classic corporate rite: Cutting a ribbon with comically large scissors.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and airport officials display another classic corporate rite: Cutting a ribbon with comically large scissors.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s $1.4 billion Concourse D expansion and renovation project has born fruit.

Five new Concourse D gates are now open, boasting high ceilings, capacious waiting areas and big bathrooms. An airport official said it’s the “first glimpse” of the revamped concourse, which will be completed in stages through 2029.

✈️ READ MORE: Concourse lore and a tour of the new digs

NEWS BITES

2025 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists: Tickle Me Elmo, Furbies and more

Tickle Me Elmo v. Furby: The wildest rap battle of all time.

Dermatologists say simple skincare routines are best

Well, the 80 brands of fancy goop at this Sephora say otherwise.

ChatGPT can’t diagnose you. Here’s why

Admit it, you know someone who needs to read this.

The power of taking a day off

You know someone who needs to read this, too. (It’s you! You’ve been working too hard lately, dear.)

ON THIS DATE

Sept. 18, 1983

First Black woman crowned winner of Miss America contest. Miss New York, Vanessa Williams, was crowned Miss America 1984 on Saturday night, and became the first Black woman to win the title in the 62-year history of the pageant. … “This means a lot to me, and I think it means a lot to America. I’m making a lot of waves,” Miss Williams said during a post-pageant news conference backstage.

And she’s still a household name. Icon status.

ONE MORE THING

Let’s collectively ignore the giant “Georgia 49th in SAT tests” headline on today’s On This Date. No one’s perfect.

Also, which is the more satisfying ritual: Shoveling a little dirt pile, or snipping with giant scissors? Both seem like a great time.

