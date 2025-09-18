News A.M. ATL: Booster meeting Plus: ground breaking, ribbon cutting

Let's get to it.

THE VAX KLATCH IS ON Susan Monarez had only been CDC director for about two months when she was fired. She says it was a matter of politics, not science. Today’s Day 1 of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting that will determine protocol for COVID-19 shots and select childhood immunizations. The federal committee convenes today and tomorrow in Atlanta. Their talks will determine when and to whom health care professionals offer COVID-19 vaccinations (and whether insurers will pay for it).

Hepatitis B and chickenpox immunizations are also on the table.

Public health experts are worried since HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. fired the entire 17-person panel earlier this year and replaced them with his personal picks, several of whom are vaccine skeptics. 🔎 READ MORE: How the committee’s decisions will affect you 🔎 READ MORE: How the committee’s decisions will affect you

Things also went down on Capitol Hill yesterday when ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez spoke before the Senate’s health committee about her short time heading the agency.

She said Kennedy asked her to fire CDC experts and pre-approve vaccine guidelines without review.

Things also went down on Capitol Hill yesterday when ousted CDC Director Susan Monarez spoke before the Senate's health committee about her short time heading the agency.

Taylor was apprehended by ICE in January, and has been held at ICE’s Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, ever since.

This week, his legal team filed a brief saying Taylor is being held unlawfully, and doesn’t have access to the medical support he needs.

The lawyers say Taylor can’t fully charge his prosthetics, is denied supplies to care for his amputation sites and frequently misses meals and hygiene routines because of his limited mobility. The case has gained national attention as a referendum on ICE’s ability to safely detain people with disabilities.

THE MAGICAL NEW CONCOURSE D Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and airport officials display another classic corporate rite: Cutting a ribbon with comically large scissors. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s $1.4 billion Concourse D expansion and renovation project has born fruit. Five new Concourse D gates are now open, boasting high ceilings, capacious waiting areas and big bathrooms. An airport official said it’s the “first glimpse” of the revamped concourse, which will be completed in stages through 2029. ✈️ READ MORE: Concourse lore and a tour of the new digs ✈️ READ MORE: Concourse lore and a tour of the new digs NEWS BITES 2025 National Toy Hall of Fame finalists: Tickle Me Elmo, Furbies and more

Tickle Me Elmo v. Furby: The wildest rap battle of all time. Dermatologists say simple skincare routines are best Well, the 80 brands of fancy goop at this Sephora say otherwise. ChatGPT can’t diagnose you. Here’s why Admit it, you know someone who needs to read this.

The power of taking a day off The power of taking a day off You know someone who needs to read this, too. (It’s you! You’ve been working too hard lately, dear.) ON THIS DATE Sept. 18, 1983 First Black woman crowned winner of Miss America contest. Miss New York, Vanessa Williams, was crowned Miss America 1984 on Saturday night, and became the first Black woman to win the title in the 62-year history of the pageant. … “This means a lot to me, and I think it means a lot to America. I’m making a lot of waves,” Miss Williams said during a post-pageant news conference backstage. First Black woman crowned winner of Miss America contest. Miss New York, Vanessa Williams, was crowned Miss America 1984 on Saturday night, and became the first Black woman to win the title in the 62-year history of the pageant. … “This means a lot to me, and I think it means a lot to America. I’m making a lot of waves,” Miss Williams said during a post-pageant news conference backstage.