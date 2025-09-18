A.M. ATL: Booster meeting

Morning, y’all! Send up a “good luck” thought to the Atlanta Dream, who head into a do-or-die Game 3 in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs tonight. I hope they make a deep run so we can see which of us news writers concocts the most egregious “dream”-related wordplay.
Let’s get to it.
THE VAX KLATCH IS ON
Susan Monarez had only been CDC director for about two months when she was fired. She says it was a matter of politics, not science.
Today’s Day 1 of the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices meeting that will determine protocol for COVID-19 shots and select childhood immunizations.
The federal committee convenes today and tomorrow in Atlanta. Their talks will determine when and to whom health care professionals offer COVID-19 vaccinations (and whether insurers will pay for it).
Hepatitis B and chickenpox immunizations are also on the table.
Public health experts are worried since HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. fired the entire 17-person panel earlier this year and replaced them with his personal picks, several of whom are vaccine skeptics.
Rodney Taylor immigrated to the U.S. nearly 40 years ago as a toddler, when his family sought care for his severe limb disabilities. After a childhood double-leg amputation, Taylor eventually made a life as a barber in Gwinnett County.
His immigration status is one of those familiar in-between things: He fell behind on maintaining it, but had a work permit and a pending green card application through his adult U.S. citizen son.
Taylor was apprehended by ICE in January, and has been held at ICE’s Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, ever since.
This week, his legal team filed a brief saying Taylor is being held unlawfully, and doesn’t have access to the medical support he needs.
The lawyers say Taylor can’t fully charge his prosthetics, is denied supplies to care for his amputation sites and frequently misses meals and hygiene routines because of his limited mobility.
The case has gained national attention as a referendum on ICE’s ability to safely detain people with disabilities.
Gov. Brian Kemp, Rivian founder RJ Scaringe and others perform a moving corporate rite of honor: Shoveling a single spade of dirt and putting it back down.
I know, it’s something we ask ourselves every morning. Two updates:
Electric vehicle maker Rivian finally broke ground on its long-delayed $5 billion plant east of Atlanta. Georgia has pledged about $1.5 billion in incentives if Rivian provides at least 7,500 company jobs.
Hyundai’s Metaplant is getting some Phase 2 upgrades with 3,000 new jobs and production plans for 10 hybrid and EV models by 2030. (This is the same campus where the early September immigration raid took place, in case you get your EV plants mixed up. It happens.)
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and airport officials display another classic corporate rite: Cutting a ribbon with comically large scissors.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s $1.4 billion Concourse D expansion and renovation project has born fruit.
Five new Concourse D gates are now open, boasting high ceilings, capacious waiting areas and big bathrooms. An airport official said it’s the “first glimpse” of the revamped concourse, which will be completed in stages through 2029.
You know someone who needs to read this, too. (It’s you! You’ve been working too hard lately, dear.)
ON THIS DATE
Sept. 18, 1983
First Black woman crowned winner of Miss America contest. Miss New York, Vanessa Williams, was crowned Miss America 1984 on Saturday night, and became the first Black woman to win the title in the 62-year history of the pageant. … “This means a lot to me, and I think it means a lot to America. I’m making a lot of waves,” Miss Williams said during a post-pageant news conference backstage.
And she’s still a household name. Icon status.
ONE MORE THING
Let’s collectively ignore the giant “Georgia 49th in SAT tests” headline on today’s On This Date. No one’s perfect.
Also, which is the more satisfying ritual: Shoveling a little dirt pile, or snipping with giant scissors? Both seem like a great time.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
