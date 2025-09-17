Some of us only get sick on weekends. It seems our bodies have learned that we’ll only stop when we have the time, and then it’s back to work. The problem with that is, without taking a break, you’re not giving your body a chance to heal or your mind to focus on yourself.

It is widely known that Americans take less vacation time than folks in most other countries. Yes, we are hard workers, and achieving the “American Dream” has been a huge goal for millions of people. But if you don’t make time to rest, you will be unable to dream at all — and you will always be playing catch-up.

By resting your mind and body, you actually create more mental space and greater physical energy. Getting away from things that may be troubling you — or just taking a break from your routine — will improve your life. Do what relaxes you. You don’t have to climb Mount Everest.

Even if your time off is a little chaotic, it can recharge you.

Taking the kids on a vacation or going to a family reunion can be stressful, and knowing this can help you better prepare for a trip that you all will enjoy. If you only take one vacation a year as a family — or less — this time is precious and needs to be held close to your heart. This is what creates the ties that bind. Being together and having a few laughs can make all the difference in your attitude when you return to the real world.

Because of the financial downturn and more hours spent working, the staycation has become popular. You can take a couple days off and go to a place nearby that you haven’t seen yet, or return to a favorite spot. The idea is to get your mind to focus on restful and beautiful things.

One of the many reasons we need time away from our work lives is it promotes healthy thinking and greater creativity.

When you return from your holiday, go ahead and plan for the next one, because having that goal will give you something to look forward to. So get away and take it easy. Your mind and body will thank you.