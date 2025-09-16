Business

Rivian to hold groundbreaking ceremony today for $5B Georgia factory

After years of delays, one of Georgia’s largest economic development projects is about to start in earnest.
A Rivian R1S parked in Alpharetta on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Bita Honarvar for the AJC)
By
2 hours ago

Electric vehicle startup Rivian will hold a ceremony Tuesday to christen the start of construction of its long-delayed $5 billion factory an hour east of Atlanta.

Company executives on Tuesday morning will join government officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, at the roughly 2,000-acre project site in southern Morgan and Walton counties. While vertical construction isn’t expected to start until next year, the groundbreaking ceremony is a milestone for one of the state’s largest economic development projects.

First announced in late 2021, Rivian initially planned to open it in 2024 before experiencing setbacks that delayed the project. The plant is expected to be built in two phases, have a total manufacturing capacity of 400,000 vehicles and employ 7,500 workers. Vehicles are expected to roll off assembly lines by 2028 upon completion of the first phase.

Hundreds gather days before Rivian’s groundbreaking for $5B plant

Rivian leaders have described the factory as a critical step in the company’s efforts to reach a wider consumer base through ramping up production of EVs at lower price points. It’s also been presented as one of the crown jewels of Kemp’s economic agenda and legacy as governor, which has involved heavily courting the EV and battery sectors.

This is a photo of Rivian's factory site in southern Morgan and Walton counties. The photo was included in the company's closing letter for a Department of Energy loan. (Courtesy Rivian)
— This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.

Cox Enterprises, which owns The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, also owns about a 3% stake in Rivian.

