‘A glimpse of what’s to come.’ Atlanta airport’s Concourse D extension opens.

The expansion to one section of Concourse D, historically Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's narrowest and most cramped concourse, is now complete. The $1.4 billion project, led by the airport and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, promises to completely remake the concourse in the world’s busiest airport. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The five new gates are a milestone in the $1.4 billion project to completely remake the airport’s narrowest concourse.

But gates D32-36 now have high ceilings, large windows, extensive charging capability at seats and gleaming, large bathrooms.

Concourse D has historically been the airport’s narrowest , most cramped concourse with low ceilings. And many of its gates remain that way.

Starting Thursday, travelers assigned to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport gates D32-36 are in for a big surprise.

The complete expansion is scheduled to be finished during the summer of 2029.

Gates D32-36 are the largest part of the new Concourse D to open to the public yet. More gates are scheduled to finish by next summer — hopefully in time for the World Cup.

Gates D16-18 already opened with the new layout because they were a part of construction of the new Delta Sky Club .

The $1.4 billion project, led by the airport and Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines, promises to completely remake the concourse in the world’s busiest airport using modular construction — in order to strategically limit how many gates are out of commission at once.

Hartsfield-Jackson’s General Manager Ricky Smith (third from left) and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (center) join airport and construction leaders during the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of Phase 2 of the Concourse D widening project on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

And they are just “a glimpse of what’s to come on Concourse D,” Frank Rucker, the airport’s senior deputy general manager of infrastructure, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Frankly, they feel like a different airport .

The process is akin to “doing open heart surgery while the patient was awake on the table, still landing planes, still doing operations while at the same time widening Concourse D,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said at a ribbon cutting Wednesday.

The concourse, which was built in 1980 to serve smaller regional jets, “just begged for wideness,” Rucker said. The project will grow the concourse about 40 feet in width and allow it to accommodate larger planes.

Indeed, passengers walking to D32-36 will pass through the next phase of the project actively underway.

Behind white walls are some of the more than 330 men and women who are working on site on the project daily, CEO of Holder Construction Beth Lowry said.

Other parts of the newly widened concourse have functioning gates but remain in “warehouse” condition with incomplete fixtures.

The team has built 10 modules on a construction site on the edge of the airfield and rolled them into place across runways overnight. Many more are left to go, Lowry said.