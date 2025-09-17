Trump official Dr. Oz to health workers in Atlanta: ‘I’m here recruiting’

Dr. Mehmet Oz, administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, called federal workers “superstars” who sacrifice to serve the nation at the Health Connect South conference at the Georgia Aquarium on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Dr. Mehmet Oz, who runs one of President Donald Trump’s most consequential health offices, came to Atlanta on Wednesday and told a conference ballroom full of health executives and workers that he sees a world full of promise under recent Trump health initiatives.

Health care professionals attend the Health Connect South conference held at the Georgia Aquarium on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. Dr. Mehmet Oz said to those attending that jobs are open for health workers in the federal governement: “If you don’t come, you’re going to regret it for the rest of your life.” (Natrice Miller/AJC)

As Oz spoke with beluga whales crisscrossing an elegant tank stage right, Monarez was in Washington, D.C., testifying to a U.S. Senate committee.

Oz was initially scheduled to be joined at the conference by his former HHS colleague, Dr. Susan Monarez, then director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But she was fired.

As Oz spoke with beluga whales crisscrossing an elegant tank stage right, Monarez was in Washington, D.C., testifying to a U.S. Senate committee.

Oz was initially scheduled to be joined at the conference by his former HHS colleague, Dr. Susan Monarez, then director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But she was fired.

Oz’s event stood as sunny contrast to recent Health and Human Services Department news on the Trump administration’s efforts to eliminate “fraud, waste and abuse” by firing thousands of HHS workers, purging research data and scaling back Medicaid and Affordable Care Act health insurance funding.

“If you don’t come, you’re going to regret it for the rest of your life,” he said to the Health Connect South conference held at the Georgia Aquarium, referring to the jobs he has open.

“If you don’t come, you’re going to regret it for the rest of your life,” he said to the Health Connect South conference held at the Georgia Aquarium, referring to the jobs he has open.

Oz has a sales pitch to the best and the brightest innovators, he said.

Oz said the recent tax and spending cut did not cut spending but put money into the system. If it did cut, that was to stop states “gam(ing) the system.” And federal workers he’s met are “superstars” who sacrifice to serve the nation and hate wasting time. Oz said the recent tax and spending cut did not cut spending but put money into the system. If it did cut, that was to stop states “gam(ing) the system.” And federal workers he’s met are “superstars” who sacrifice to serve the nation and hate wasting time.

The TV doctor turned policy wonk is selling President Trump’s One Big, Beautiful Bill Act, which makes more than $1 trillion in health care cuts over the next 10 years.

Oz is administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. That agency oversees Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act health insurance exchanges, both of which are in for cuts.

The initiatives Oz is overseeing will have some of the biggest personal impact on Americans of the entire administration.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that 10 million Americans will lose health insurance under the One Big, Beautiful Bill Act passed by Congress this summer. In Georgia, that will be 150,000 or so people, according to the health research group KFF. The number could rise to 500,000 if Congress doesn’t extend Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire this year.