Detained by ICE, Gwinnett barber with amputated legs petitions for release

This week, Taylor’s legal team filed a brief in Georgia federal court arguing that the barber is being detained unlawfully. It’s an attempt to put an end to Taylor’s time in immigration custody, which recently surpassed the eight-month mark. Taylor’s attorneys and family say detention has brought setbacks to his physical health, raising questions about ICE’s ability to safely detain people with disabilities.

Despite Taylor’s “significant medical needs,” ICE has “steadfastly refused to release him from custody,” Helen Parsonage, one of Taylor’s attorneys, said in a statement.

Born with severe disabilities to his legs and arms, Taylor was brought from Liberia to the U.S. by his mother at age 2, so he could receive treatment. The disabilities eventually led to his left leg being amputated above the knee and his right leg below the knee.

By the time of his arrest, Taylor had long fallen out of status, though he had a work permit. He also had a pending application for a green card through his adult son, who is a U.S. citizen.

“I feel like an American. This is all I knew,” Taylor told CNN earlier this year from ICE custody. “Going back to Liberia is like going back to a foreign country.”

ICE has kept Taylor in detention because of a felony burglary conviction that he pleaded guilty to as a teenager, and from which he was pardoned by the state of Georgia in 2010. He is being held at ICE’s Stewart Detention Center, located in the remote South Georgia town of Lumpkin.

