RFK Jr. visits CDC as police reports show gunman had history of suicidal thoughts

Among those gathered was retired CDC employee Steve Monroe, who showed up to protest the health secretary’s visit after hearing about Kennedy’s appearance.

President Donald Trump has not spoken publicly about the CDC shooting. Recent budget cuts at the CDC, along with Kennedy’s previous comments against the COVID-19 vaccine, have angered current and former employees including Monroe, who worked for 34 years at the agency.

He pointed to the bullet-riddled building across the street — Building 21 — and counted eight floors up to his former office. He noted it was one of the windows struck by gunfire during the barrage Friday afternoon.

“I wanted the secretary to know that I don’t agree with what he says, that his comments have consequences,” said Monroe, who worked as a senior leader for laboratory science. “Certainly that kind of rhetoric was what led to this person thinking this was a way to show his frustration.”

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Rose, a military veteran who graduated from the DeKalb police academy in March and is survived by a pregnant wife and two children. Rose, 33, was hailed a hero for rushing to the Emory University campus and CDC area Friday afternoon on reports of a shooter.

The incident forced the campus, nearby university hospital and the CDC to be placed on lockdown for about 90 minutes before White was found dead on the second floor of a building that houses a CVS pharmacy. It is not known whether White killed himself or was killed by return gunfire.

At DeKalb police headquarters Monday, a patrol SUV sat outside as part of growing tribute to Rose. Mourners brought flowers and wrote tributes to the slain officer. An online fundraising site had raised more than $200,000 for the Rose family by early afternoon.

Many lingering questions remained under investigation by the GBI. Although White’s family has not spoken publicly, his suicidal thoughts had been reported to Cobb police at least three times, reports obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution show.

In September 2024, White told an officer he was in pain and it had gotten worse since he received the COVID-19 vaccine, a report states. Kenneth White had called police from the family’s Kennesaw-area home to say his son had taken one of his guns, according to the report.

“Patrick stated that he was in a lot of pain and stated that he had surgery 10 years ago and his back is no good,” the report states. “He stated that he does not want to die. He stated that he got the COVID shot and that his health has been bad ever since.”

Kenneth White told officers his son had seen numerous doctors, but they could not find anything physically wrong with him, “except maybe depression,” the police report states.

An incident report from April states police were called to check on Patrick White after he called a crisis line saying he’d been drinking and taking his medication. When officers arrived, he told them he had called the line “just to talk to someone.” Officers noted he did not appear intoxicated, and no further action was taken.

On July 21, Kenneth White again called police to report his son had left the previous evening and sent a message indicating he planned to kill himself, a report states. Patrick White later returned home.

After hearing about the shooting at the CDC on Friday, Kenneth White again called police. He was worried his son was the shooter, and he contacted multiple agencies for help that day.

Cobb 911 calls released to the AJC on Monday included an 11:26 p.m. call from Kenneth White.

“I’m very worried that he might have been involved in this shooting today,” he tells the operator, adding he had called DeKalb County’s emergency line three times and left detailed information but “no one has ever called us back.”

“I just, I don’t know if he was involved,” Kenneth White pleaded. “I need some help.”

Investigators later identified Patrick White as the shooter. On Friday night, Rose died after being taken to Emory University Hospital, DeKalb police said.

Emory students will return to campus later this month after the summer session exams ended Friday. CDC employees have been told to telework for the remainder of the week, according to an email obtained by the AJC.

On Monday, an armed sheriff’s deputy manned the door at the CVS where Patrick White opened fire. The store reopened Monday for the first time since the shooting.

Across the street, mourners left notes and flowers at another tribute for Rose.

A woman walking her dog wiped tears from her eyes after dropping off a bouquet of white roses. Another mourner, a former CDC employee, left a note and a small American flag as a tribute to Rose.

“The man was a hero,” said Julie Edelson, who worked 10 years as a health policy analyst at the CDC.

She said Rose put his life on the line to save others, saying he represented “all that’s right in the world.”

Edelson said she was horrified when she heard about the shooting and thought of her former co-workers sheltering inside.

“I love the institution. I love the people that work there,” she said. “The idea that they have become vilified by the political discourse is hurtful and harmful in every way.”

HOW TO HELP THE ROSE FAMILY

The family of DeKalb County police Officer David Rose launched an online fundraiser titled “Officer Rose’s Official GoFundMe” to provide support. Funeral arrangements are pending.