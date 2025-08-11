News

Police officer David Rose gave moving speech months before CDC shooting

Months before his death, Officer David Rose spoke as class leader at the DeKalb County Police Department's 138th academy graduation in March, congratulating his classmates for their accomplishment while taking their roles as officers. Despite their different backgrounds, Rose told his fellow graduates they were united in their desire to wear the badge. On Aug. 8, the 33-year-old Rose died wearing the badge he worked so hard to earn. He was critically injured while responding to an active shooter near the campuses of Emory University and the CDC and died at the hospital where his mother had been an intensive care unit nurse for nearly two decades, DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Credits: DeKalbCountyGov / YouTube

