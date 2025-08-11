error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Police officer David Rose gave moving speech months before CDC shooting

Months before his death, Officer David Rose spoke as class leader at the DeKalb County Police Department's 138th academy graduation in March, congratulating his classmates for their accomplishment while taking their roles as officers. Despite their different backgrounds, Rose told his fellow graduates they were united in their desire to wear the badge. On Aug. 8, the 33-year-old Rose died wearing the badge he worked so hard to earn. He was critically injured while responding to an active shooter near the campuses of Emory University and the CDC and died at the hospital where his mother had been an intensive care unit nurse for nearly two decades, DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Credits: DeKalbCountyGov / YouTube

AJC |5 hours ago
‘It’s terrifying’: CDC employees speak about shooting, lingering fears
How to help the family of DeKalb officer killed in CDC shooting1h ago
Emory community mourns CDC shooting from near and far

FROM UATL

Meet the artist behind the AJC's unique office mural

Atlanta-based artist George F. Baker III painted a mural inside the AJC's office. Credits: AJC | @paperfrank, @gfb3, @snaxink, @freakorico / Instagram

Who gets to claim the South? It depends on who you ask.

What makes a place “Southern?” Credits: Getty Images | Library of Congress | JeetsVids | Kelly | Robert Davis Productions | Prelinger Archives | Subway Takes

FROM UATL

A trailblazing wine community honoring Black culture and tradition

Atlanta-based sommelier and founder of "The Hue Society" Tahiirah Habibi shares how she’s decolonizing the wine industry one pour at a time.

AJC Super 11 2025 Loop

AJC Super 11 2025 Loop

Suspect in Fort Stewart shooting identified

Military officials at Fort Stewart held a press conference after a shooting on base left five soldiers injured. All are in stable condition. Credits: AP | WJCL

AJC Super 11 2025: WR Aaron Gregory is on a quest for perfection

The rising senior out of Douglas County High School says his quest for perfection motivates him to create success. Credits: AJC | Jeff Santell

AJC Super 11 2025: LB/DE Xavier Griffin is a formidable foe for offenses

Xavier Griffin isn't usually outgoing. His on-field personality is a different story at Gainesville High School. Credits: AJC | Jay Clay