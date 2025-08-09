News
DeKalb officer killed in CDC shooting had close ties to Emory community

David Rose was a standout recruit who was always first to help, DeKalb CEO says.
DeKalb County police Officer David Rose, 33, died on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. Rose became the fourth officer from Georgia killed in the line of duty this year. (DeKalb County police)

0 minutes ago

DeKalb County police Officer David Rose, who rushed to the scene after hearing calls that shots were fired outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, knew the area well because his mother worked for Emory University Hospital, the county’s top official said.

Rose, 33, was critically injured in the shooting incident and died at the hospital where his mother had been an intensive care unit nurse for nearly two decades, DeKalb CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday.

Cochran-Johnson said she spoke with Rose’s wife and mother at Emory University Hospital after he was taken there Friday evening.

ExploreDeKalb officer becomes 4th from Georgia killed in line of duty this year

“This young man, as a kid, literally grew up in the Emory community — walking the halls of the hospital,” Cochran-Johnson said, adding that his mother is convinced he responded to the call because he knew the area so well.

“That young man has been answering the call all of his life,” Cochran-Johnson said, adding, “His mom continually said he was always the first to help, that he’s just been such a good kid all of his life.”

Cochran-Johnson added that Rose graduated from the police academy in March and she remembers him vividly.

“He was a part of the first class that I addressed as CEO,” said Cochran-Johnson, who took office in January. “Just looking at him, you knew he was special.”

ExploreSuspect identified in deadly CDC shooting; Emory to boost weekend police presence

Rose was a married father of two, with a third child on the way, officials said. He joined the department in September, DeKalb police said.

“We answer the call to serve our community, and he gave his life with a commitment to serve others, and he should be respected for that,” Interim Chief Greg Padrick said Friday night.

The DeKalb officer became the fourth from Georgia killed in the line of duty this year. Georgia is now third in the nation for officer deaths behind California with 10 and Texas with five, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page which tracks law enforcement deaths.

Details about Rose’s funeral arrangements were not immediately known on Saturday afternoon.

Reed Williams is an enterprise reporter on the Local team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

The FBI Atlanta SWAT team arrives at the scene of the shooting near the CDC building on Friday. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Hendren

Photos by Jason Getz/AJC

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Six soldiers were honored, each receiving Meritorious Service Medals, Thursday for heroic actions responding to the shooting at Fort Stewart. “One of the things I can say unequivocally is that the fast action of these soldiers — under stress and under trauma and under fire — absolutely saved lives from being lost,” U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll told reporters as the six soldiers stood near him Thursday. “They are everything that is good about this nation.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

