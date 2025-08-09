Explore DeKalb officer becomes 4th from Georgia killed in line of duty this year

“This young man, as a kid, literally grew up in the Emory community — walking the halls of the hospital,” Cochran-Johnson said, adding that his mother is convinced he responded to the call because he knew the area so well.

“That young man has been answering the call all of his life,” Cochran-Johnson said, adding, “His mom continually said he was always the first to help, that he’s just been such a good kid all of his life.”

Cochran-Johnson added that Rose graduated from the police academy in March and she remembers him vividly.

“He was a part of the first class that I addressed as CEO,” said Cochran-Johnson, who took office in January. “Just looking at him, you knew he was special.”

Rose was a married father of two, with a third child on the way, officials said. He joined the department in September, DeKalb police said.

“We answer the call to serve our community, and he gave his life with a commitment to serve others, and he should be respected for that,” Interim Chief Greg Padrick said Friday night.

The DeKalb officer became the fourth from Georgia killed in the line of duty this year. Georgia is now third in the nation for officer deaths behind California with 10 and Texas with five, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page which tracks law enforcement deaths.

Details about Rose’s funeral arrangements were not immediately known on Saturday afternoon.