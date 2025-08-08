For more than 90 minutes, the Emory University campus and nearby Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and hospital were on lockdown after an active shooter opened fired, according to metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies.
The chaotic scene Friday afternoon forced those in the area to go on lockdown while dozens of law enforcement officers swarmed the area.
By Friday evening, Atlanta police said the shooter had been killed. A law enforcement officer was also injured. Their names were not immediately released.
Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum said investigators believe there was only one gunman. Multiple rounds of gunfire were fired, the chief said. It was not immediately known whether the gunman shot himself.
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Friday night that no civilians were injured.
“We thank God for that,” Dickens said.
A total of 92 children were being held in a nearby daycare center and were not injured, Dickens said.
At around 5 p.m., the Emory campus in DeKalb County was alerted to a shooter at a CVS store on campus.
“RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area. Shelter in place,” school officials said.
Shortly before 7 p.m., police advised the emergency shooting situation had ended.
Clifton Road and nearby corridors remained closed off due to police activity. Images from those inside the CDC Roybal Campus building showed windows shattered by bullets.
It was the second time in days that an active shooter has threatened Georgia. Earlier this week, a soldier opened fire on colleagues at Fort Stewart, outside of Savannah.
“Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement on social media. “Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are.”
In addition to Emory campus police, law enforcement officers from various other local departments, including Atlanta, Fulton County, Doraville, Chamblee, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs, along with FBI agents from the Atlanta office and the GBI, flooded into the area.
“Marty, the girls, and I are thankful for all those who answer the call to serve and who protect their fellow Georgians,” Kemp said. “We ask that you join us in holding them in our prayers, along with those harmed this evening near the CDC Center.”
