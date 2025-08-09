“Mereda and I express our deepest sympathies to the family of the fallen officer, his colleagues and the Emory and CDC communities,” Johnson said in a statement posted to Bluesky, a social network that caters to liberals.

Sen. Jon Ossoff said the shooting “has shaken our community” and voiced support for police and medical professionals.

“We also express our gratitude to all of the first responders who provided medical assistance and secured the scene,” Ossoff, D-Atlanta, said in a statement.

In a statement, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Atlanta, expressed grief over the death of the officer, but he also offered explicit support for CDC workers.

“Earlier this year, I stood where this shooting occurred, rallying for fired CDC employees who work tirelessly to protect our public health and national security,” he wrote. “CDC workers are our friends, our colleagues, and our neighbors. I will always have the backs of Georgia’s dedicated public health workers.”

A statement by U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, pointed to gun violence generally as the problem.

“We cannot keep living — and dying — like this. Over and over again, gun violence tears families and communities apart. There’s no much more we can say. It is time to act decisively to end the gun violence epidemic.”

Statements from Republican lawmakers largely focused on the officer’s death.

Reps. Austin Scott, Rick Allen, Rich McCormick and Mike Collins, all Republicans, all said they were praying for the officer’s family and mourned his untimely loss.

“We are forever grateful for his service and sacrifice in protecting our community,” McCormick said in a post on X.

Multiple press accounts and a neighbor interviewed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday indicated the suspected shooter might have been inspired by a belief that his COVID-19 vaccine contributed to his health problems.

State Sen. Harold Jones, leader of the Democratic minority, said elected officials and state leaders need to boost public support for the CDC because this kind of violence can stem from the negative portrayal given to these kinds of agencies.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation, but these are the kinds of things that can sometimes happen when we target agencies unfairly. We have to tone down the rhetoric,” he said.