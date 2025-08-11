News

CDC shooter’s father called 911 multiple times the day of shooting

Kenneth White, the father of the man who opened fire on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, was worried his son was the shooter and called multiple agencies for help that day. Cobb County 911 calls released to the AJC on Monday include this 11:26 p.m. call from White talking about his son Patrick Joseph White. Multiple 911 calls were made from the Whites’ address this year, including a reported suicide threat from April and a reported theft in June. It is not clear who was the subject of those calls. Details about a 2024 call were also not immediately available. For more than 90 minutes on Aug. 8, the Emory University campus, the CDC and a nearby hospital were on lockdown after an active shooter opened fire, according to metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies. DeKalb police officer David Rose was the first to respond to the scene. He was critically injured and later died at Emory University Hospital, police said. The shooting suspect, Patrick White, was also killed in the incident. No others were injured. Credits: AJC | Finn Jacobson | Cobb County 911 | Rosana Hughes / AJC

0:45