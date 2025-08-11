How to help: Fundraiser launched for DeKalb officer killed in CDC shooting

His family launched an online fundraiser in response to the overwhelming number of requests to offer support for them, the county said in a statement released late Sunday. It is the only official fundraiser to help his family, according to the GoFundMe page.

The donation site has raised nearly $30,000 as of early Monday.

The officer was a father of two with a third on the way. He graduated from the department’s academy in March.

As his academy’s class leader, Rose reminded his classmates during the graduation ceremony that policing was more than just enforcing the law.

“It’s about protecting the vulnerable, standing for justice and being the person who runs toward danger when others run away,” he said.

That’s what he did Friday.

“Officer Rose’s legacy will live on in the community he served, the colleagues who stood beside him, and the family who loved him beyond measure,” county officials said in a statement.