How to help: Fundraiser launched for DeKalb officer killed in CDC shooting

David Rose died Friday after responding to calls for help. Money raised online will support his wife and children.
A banner with the image of fallen DeKalb County police Officer David Rose, 33, is displayed outside the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By
1 hour ago

The death of DeKalb County police Officer David Rose left an unfillable void in the hearts of his loved ones, and there’s now a way for the community to support his family.

Rose, 33, was critically injured while responding to calls for help as a gunman opened fire outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. He was rushed to Emory University Hospital, where his mother had been an intensive care unit nurse for nearly two decades, and died a short time later.

His family launched an online fundraiser in response to the overwhelming number of requests to offer support for them, the county said in a statement released late Sunday. It is the only official fundraiser to help his family, according to the GoFundMe page.

The donation site has raised nearly $30,000 as of early Monday.

ExploreDeKalb officer killed in CDC shooting had close ties to Emory community

The officer was a father of two with a third on the way. He graduated from the department’s academy in March.

As his academy’s class leader, Rose reminded his classmates during the graduation ceremony that policing was more than just enforcing the law.

“It’s about protecting the vulnerable, standing for justice and being the person who runs toward danger when others run away,” he said.

That’s what he did Friday.

“Officer Rose’s legacy will live on in the community he served, the colleagues who stood beside him, and the family who loved him beyond measure,” county officials said in a statement.

ExploreDeKalb officer becomes 4th from Georgia killed in line of duty this year

Rosana Hughes

