‘Active shooter:’ Emory University, CDC on lockdown

An active shooter has been reported on the Emory University campus, officials said.

Few details were immediately released, but a post on X from the school’s Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response alerted students and staff of an “active shooter” at the Emory Point CVS. A later post from Emory College stated the shooter was on campus near Emory Point.

“RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area,” the public post reads.

Emory Point is a mixed-use development where students often rent apartments. Clifton Road divides Emory Point from several university buildings and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Clifton Road from Briarcliff Road to Haygood Drive is shut down, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

