‘Active shooter:’ Emory University, CDC on lockdown

An active shooter has been reported on the Emory University campus, officials said.
Few details were immediately released, but a post on X from the school’s Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response alerted students and staff of an “active shooter” at the Emory Point CVS. A later post from Emory College stated the shooter was on campus near Emory Point.
“RUN, HIDE, FIGHT. Avoid the area,” the public post reads.
Emory Point is a mixed-use development where students often rent apartments. Clifton Road divides Emory Point from several university buildings and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Clifton Road from Briarcliff Road to Haygood Drive is shut down, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
We’re working to learn more.
Chaya Tong
1754691148
Bystanders smell gunpowder near shooting
An Emory bus driver waiting by the side of the road said he saw people running near the scene of the shooting.
"I saw one guy, I saw him running," Sony St. Clair told the AJC at the scene. "I drove so fast. By the time I came back, cops were all over the place.
"I smell the gunpowder," he added.
Jozsef Papp
1754690932
Emory University shelter in place still active
In a post on X at 5:59 p.m., Emory University is asking people to continue to shelter in place, with law enforcement on the scene.
Caroline Silva
1754690829
FBI responding to scene near Emory University, CDC
FBI Atlanta confirmed they are aware of the incident along Clifton Road in DeKalb County and are en route to the scene. Officials said they are coordinating with local agencies for assistance.
Jozsef Papp
1754690639
Georgia AG releases statement on Emory/CDC shooting
Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr released a statement about the shooting on the Emory campus:
"We’re horrified by the news out of Emory University and praying for the safety of the entire campus community. We stand ready to assist our law enforcement partners with whatever they may need," the statement reads.
Chaya Tong
1754690604
Chaotic scene as flood of law enforcement arrive at active shooting
A flood of police vehicles, including from Doraville, Atlanta, Chamblee, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs and Fulton County police departments, arrived near Emory University to respond to the active shooting Friday afternoon.
An AJC reporter at the scene estimates at least 50 police cars have gathered along Clifton Road. The smell of gunpowder is in the air.
Abandoned MARTA buses and cars, stopped in their tracks, lined Briarcliff Road, which police have blocked off.
Pete Corson
1754690336
A look at the scene
Officials report the shooting happened near the Emory Point CVS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Roybal Campus. The area is near Emory University campus.
Jozsef Papp
1754690264
Friday was end of summer term at Emory
According to the Emory calendar, Friday marked the end of the summer term. Friday was also the end of the two-day exam period.
Caroline Silva
1754689694
Emory University urges students, staff to seek shelter
Ariel Hart
1754689658
CDC campus near Emory locked down, per alert to employees
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention employees received an alert provided to the AJC that the Roybal Campus near Emory University is under a lockdown.
"There is an ACTIVE SHOOTER reported near Roybal Campus Friday, August 8, 2025. Roybal Campus is on lockdown. Get to safety ASAP," the alert says.
Caroline Silva
1754689349
Atlanta police responding to Emory University
The Atlanta Police Department confirmed reports of an "active shooter" in the area of Emory University at 1760 Clifton Road and said they are responding to the scene.