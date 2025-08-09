The CDC shooter blamed his health ailments on the COVID-19 vaccine, The New York Times and CNN reported, each quoting an unnamed official speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect accused in Friday’s deadly shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was identified Saturday morning by the GBI as Patrick Joseph White, 30, of Kennesaw. A motive was not released at the time.

Explore DeKalb officer becomes 4th from Georgia killed in line of duty this year

The Times also reported that the man’s father had reported him to authorities earlier on Friday, saying he was suicidal.