Reports: Shooter blamed health problems on COVID-19 vaccine

The suspect was identified by the GBI as Patrick Joseph White.
An ambulance travels toward Emory Hospital after an active shooter was reported in the area of Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

30 minutes ago

The CDC shooter blamed his health ailments on the COVID-19 vaccine, The New York Times and CNN reported, each quoting an unnamed official speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.

The suspect accused in Friday’s deadly shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was identified Saturday morning by the GBI as Patrick Joseph White, 30, of Kennesaw. A motive was not released at the time.

The Times also reported that the man’s father had reported him to authorities earlier on Friday, saying he was suicidal.

The FBI referred all questions from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to the GBI, who declined to comment.

The White House did not immediately reply to a request for comment about the motive from the AJC.

Law enforcement officers ride in a vehicle down Houston Mill Road after an active shooter was reported in the area of Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday, August 8, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Georgia’s political leaders released officials statements in the wake of Friday’s shooting at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least two bullet holes pierced through a CVS door at Emory Point in Friday's deadly shooting in the area of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and neighboring Emory University. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin

The morning after: Community reacts to CDC shooting, emergency that ensued

1h ago
