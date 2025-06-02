Dickens campaign says lack of competition isn’t stifling fundraising

The first-term mayor and former Atlanta City Council member shocked the city by emerging as the winner of a crowded and highly-watched mayoral race in 2022. The Adamsville native inched into a runoff by less than 600 votes after the general election was dominated by two other candidates with more political capital and way more money.

His reelection campaign appears to be far less difficult, as he faces little threat from a handful of lesser-known candidates.

Controversies early in his term like the administration’s handling of the public safety training center and effort by some Buckhead residents to secede from the city were suspected to draw challengers from the political left and right.

But Howard Franklin, a well-known lobbyist and senior adviser to the Dickens campaign, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that internal concerns about fundraising have been quashed.

“There’s been less drag … on the fundraising than I would have expected,” Franklin said. “I think he successfully made the case that investing in his leadership is investing in continued stewardship for the city of Atlanta and for the metro region.”

But it’s still early in the 2025 election season and political hopefuls have until qualifying in August to decide they may want to take on the incumbent mayor — although fundraising starts well before official paperwork is filed.

City leaders begin endorsements in governor’s race

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Headlines have been dominated in the past few weeks by the news that former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is running for Georgia governor, after deciding not to run for reelection as mayor.

Her choice not to seek Atlanta’s highest office for four more years came after a tumultuous tenure marked by a deadly pandemic and mass protests against police violence.

Now, her 2026 bid for statewide office has many Atlanta politicos scratching their heads after she opted to join former President Joe Biden’s inner circle as a senior White House adviser instead of seeking reelection as mayor.

Last week, a handful of Atlanta lawmakers announced their endorsements of one of her competitors, Democratic state Sen. Jason Esteves.

Most notably, Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman — who is not running for a second term citing family health issues — threw his support behind Esteves after initially telling the AJC that he would stay away from endorsements during this election season.

“Jason Esteves embodies a new wave of Democratic leadership in our state,” said Shipman said. “I am so excited about his campaign and his vision for a better, safer Georgia.”

Atlanta City Council members Amir Farokhi and Eshé Collins, along with a number of Atlanta’s state lawmakers, also signed on to support Esteves in the Democratic primary.

---

Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.