Metro Atlanta 16-year-old shot, killed in year’s first homicide on MARTA property Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies teen Tuesday, a day after the shooting. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday, April 27, 2026, in Atlanta at MARTA's Oakland City bus loop, seen here in October. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

By Vanessa McCray and Sara Gregory 1 hour ago Share

A 16-year-old was fatally shot Monday at the Oakland City bus loop, marking the first homicide on MARTA property this year. According to arrest warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, police responded just after 6 p.m. to a report of shots fired at the MARTA station’s bus area in southwest Atlanta.

Officers found Xavier Wright, who would have turned 17 next week, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite lifesaving efforts, the teen was pronounced dead at the scene. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the teen Tuesday. Video footage from a bus appeared to show Wright and another person looking out of the window toward a group of three people before Wright, wearing a mask, and another masked individual got off the bus, warrants say. The court records state when the two masked riders stepped off the bus and approached the other group an “immediate exchange of gunfire ensued,” which Wright “appeared to initiate.” One person from the other group returned fire, and Wright collapsed in the parking lot. MARTA police said two suspects, both of whom are charged with murder, have been arrested, and they’re still searching for two more suspects linked to the shooting.

One of the suspects was taken into custody near the scene and denied any knowledge of the two masked individuals who got off the bus and said he had a firearm but did not shoot it. Video footage appears to show that suspect “holding a firearm but not firing it,” according to the court document.